Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 8, 2017) - Carube Copper Corp. (CUC:TSXV) is pleased to announce the start of a drill program on its 100% owned Bellas Gate copper-gold project in Jamaica. The 2,000 metre program will focus on high-priority drill targets that have been clearly delineated based on results from previous drilling, ground exploration, soil geochemistry and airborne geophysics.

Drilling will follow up on hole PVT-16-002 at the Provost prospect that intersected 339m of 0.34% CuEq (0.28%Cu, 0.12 g/t Au), including 10m of 1.79% CuEq (1.28%Cu, 0.90 g/t Au)¹.