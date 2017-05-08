Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 8, 2017) - Carube Copper Corp. (CUC:TSXV) is pleased to announce the start of a drill program on its 100% owned Bellas Gate copper-gold project in Jamaica. The 2,000 metre program will focus on high-priority drill targets that have been clearly delineated based on results from previous drilling, ground exploration, soil geochemistry and airborne geophysics.
Drilling will follow up on hole PVT-16-002 at the Provost prospect that intersected 339m of 0.34% CuEq (0.28%Cu, 0.12 g/t Au), including 10m of 1.79% CuEq (1.28%Cu, 0.90 g/t Au)¹.
"Carube Copper is now sufficiently funded to drill the high-priority targets delineated by the past two years' exploration. With 100% ownership of the Bellas Gate Project, our shareholders now stand to realize the full benefit of the $14 million invested in previous programs and from future exploration success. The Provost area in particular returned impressive copper mineralization from two recent drill hole. This program will endeavour to indicate the potential size of the porphyry system."
- Jeff Ackert, President and CEO of Carube Copper