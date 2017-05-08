Yorkshire Water Services Bradford Finance Ltd - Change in Minority Shareholding

Company: Yorkshire Water Services Bradford Finance Limited / Yorkshire Water Services Odsal Finance Limited / Yorkshire Water Services Finance Limited / Kelda Finance No.3 PLC

8 May 2017

Yorkshire Water Services Bradford Finance Limited

LEI 213800O6R7EUHYFLXI94

Yorkshire Water Services Odsal Finance Limited

LEI 2138004EMHYELGBEJH69

Yorkshire Water Services Finance Limited

LEI 213800SPVHJCCUH13862

Kelda Finance No.3 PLC

LEI 21380066IUG7OPRFAP78

together, the "Companies"

CHANGE IN MINORITY SHAREHOLDING IN KELDA HOLDINGS LIMITED

Further to the announcement made on 22 March 2017, the Companies have been informed that Wharfedale Acquisitions I LLP ("Wharfedale") has today completed the sale of all of its 10 per cent. interest in Kelda Holdings Limited ("Holdings"), the Companies' ultimate holding company, to Epsom Investment Pte Limited ("Epsom") and State Infrastructure Holdings 1 Pty Limited ("State Infra"), both of whom are existing shareholders of Holdings. As a result of the acquisition:

Epsom's interest in Holdings has increased from per cent. to 33.6 per cent.

State Infra's interest in Holdings has increased from 10.0 per cent. to 12.8 per cent.; and

Wharfedale has ceased to have any interest in Holdings. For further information, please contact Adrian Hunt by email at: Adrian.hunt@yorkshirewater.co.uk. Yorkshire Water

Western House

Halifax Road

Bradford

BD6 2SZ Fax: +44 (0)12 7460 5331

Attention: Adrian Hunt

