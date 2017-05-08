Yorkshire Water Services Bradford Finance Ltd - Change in Minority Shareholding

Company: Yorkshire Water Services Bradford Finance Limited / Yorkshire Water Services Odsal Finance Limited / Yorkshire Water Services Finance Limited / Kelda Finance No.3 PLC
Headline: Change in minority shareholding in Kelda Holdings Limited
8 May 2017
Yorkshire Water Services Bradford Finance Limited
LEI 213800O6R7EUHYFLXI94
Yorkshire Water Services Odsal Finance Limited
LEI 2138004EMHYELGBEJH69
Yorkshire Water Services Finance Limited
LEI 213800SPVHJCCUH13862
Kelda Finance No.3 PLC
LEI 21380066IUG7OPRFAP78
together, the "Companies"
CHANGE IN MINORITY SHAREHOLDING IN KELDA HOLDINGS LIMITED
Further to the announcement made on 22 March 2017, the Companies have been informed that Wharfedale Acquisitions I LLP ("Wharfedale") has today completed the sale of all of its 10 per cent. interest in Kelda Holdings Limited ("Holdings"), the Companies' ultimate holding company, to Epsom Investment Pte Limited ("Epsom") and State Infrastructure Holdings 1 Pty Limited ("State Infra"), both of whom are existing shareholders of Holdings. As a result of the acquisition:
Epsom's interest in Holdings has increased from per cent. to 33.6 per cent.
State Infra's interest in Holdings has increased from 10.0 per cent. to 12.8 per cent.; and
Wharfedale has ceased to have any interest in Holdings.
For further information, please contact Adrian Hunt by email at: Adrian.hunt@yorkshirewater.co.uk.
Yorkshire Water
Western House
Halifax Road
Bradford
BD6 2SZ
Fax: +44 (0)12 7460 5331
Attention: Adrian Hunt
DISCLAIMER - INTENDED ADDRESSEES
This announcement is a communication to the market. Nothing in this announcement constitutes an offer of securities for sale in the United States or any other jurisdiction. This announcement does not constitute a prospectus or a prospectus equivalent document.
This announcement has been delivered to you on the basis that you are a person into whose possession this announcement may be lawfully delivered in accordance with the laws of the jurisdiction in which you are located and you may not, nor are you authorised to, deliver this announcement to any other person. The distribution of this announcement in jurisdictions other than the United Kingdom may be restricted by law and therefore persons into whose possession this announcement comes should inform themselves about, and observe, such restrictions. Any failure to comply with the restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.
Your right to access this service is conditional upon complying with the above requirement.