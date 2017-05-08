TOLEDO, OH -- (Marketwired) -- 05/08/17 -- It's time for The Glass City to get fire'd up! Today, Blaze Fast-Fire'd Pizza, the nation's leading fast-casual, artisanal pizza concept, opens its doors at its first Toledo, Ohio location. Tomorrow, the new restaurant located at 3330 W. Central Ave (near Wing Stop and Piada) is offering free pizza from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Anyone who follows Blaze Pizza on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or Snapchat will get a free 11-inch, build-your-own pizza with any toppings.

Blaze Pizza is a modern day "pizza joint" that has been cultivating fanatics since it opened its first location in 2012. Each restaurant features an interactive open-kitchen format that allows guests to customize one of the menu's signature pizzas or create their own, choosing from a wide selection of carefully sourced, high-quality ingredients -- all for around $8. The generously-sized personal pizzas are then sent to a blazing hot open-flame oven -- the centerpiece of the restaurant -- where dedicated pizzasmiths ensure that the thin-crust pies are fast-fire'd and ready to eat in just 180 seconds.

The concept, known for its custom-built pizzas, freshly made salads, blood orange lemonade and s'more pies, has two other locations in Ohio. The first opened in 2015 in Mason at 9341 Mason Montgomery Rd. outside of Cincinnati. The second opened in 2015 in Columbus at 1708 N. High St. The Ohio Blaze Pizza locations are operated by Blaze Midwest Inc. which continues to develop the concept throughout the state.

"We are thrilled to be expanding in the Buckeye State and bringing this modern take on one of America's most loved foods to Toledo," said Rodney Walker, Owner and President of Blaze Midwest, Inc. "Blaze Pizza is a one-of-a-kind dining experience that is all about customization and individually. At Blaze, there are no compromises -- just high-quality, fast and affordable pizza."

Blaze Pizza's authenticity, coupled with its focus on the happiness and satisfaction of every individual guest and team member, has been fundamental to the concept's popularity and expansion in Ohio and beyond.

Each restaurant makes its own dough from scratch, using a recipe developed by critically-acclaimed Executive Chef Bradford Kent (the "Pizza Whisperer"), which requires a 24-hour fermentation period to produce his signature light-as-air, crisp crust. For pizza fans with specific dietary needs, Blaze Pizza offers gluten-free dough and vegan cheese.

The Toledo location, driven by its commitment to "Intelligent Choices for Our Pizzas, People & Planet," was constructed using recycled and sustainable materials, uses eco-friendly packaging and features energy-efficient LED lighting. The new 2,400 square foot restaurant includes 74 interior seats with an additional 38 seats on an outdoor patio. Award-winning design architect Ana Henton has added several special touches to the restaurant, including an oversized wall mural custom-designed to suit the space.

Blaze Midwest Inc. looks forward to growing strong roots within the community. To that end, the company has developed a turn-key in-restaurant fundraiser program that returns 20 percent of an event's proceeds back to local organizations. Blaze Pizza will partner with local schools, sports clubs and other groups to host fundraising events at the new restaurant. For more information, please visit www.blazepizza.com/fundraising.

About Blaze Midwest, Inc.

Operating under the umbrella of Northland Investments, Blaze Midwest, Inc. and its sister companies Mariane, Inc., Bells & Birds, Inc. and OC Michigan, Inc. own and operate a total of 13 fast casual, 49 quick serve and 4 casual dining restaurants spanning four states, including Michigan, Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio. Formed in 1987, Northland Investments collective has nearly 1,800 team members currently employed at its various locations.

About Blaze Pizza

The first Blaze Pizza® restaurant opened on Aug. 6, 2012, in Irvine, Calif., and quickly gained attention for its chef-driven recipes, thoughtful interior design and a service culture that celebrates individuality. Now ranked as the leading fast-casual pizza chain in the Technomic Top 500 Chain Restaurant Report, Blaze Pizza is building momentum and developing a cult-like following as it expands across the country. The company currently operates 192 restaurants in 32 states and Canada, including the major metropolitan areas of Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, San Francisco, Toronto, Dallas, Las Vegas and Boston. Founded by Elise and Rick Wetzel (co-founder of Wetzel's Pretzels), the concept is backed by investors including LeBron James, Maria Shriver, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Boston Red Sox co-owner Tom Werner and movie producer John Davis. For more information, please visit blazepizza.com and facebook.com/blazepizza or click here to view a company video.

Blaze Pizza®, Fast-Fire'd®, the horizontal logo design, and the proprietary names "Pizzasmith", "Intelligent Choices for Our Pizzas, People & Planet" and related trademarks are the property of Blaze Pizza LLC.

Blaze Midwest, Inc. Blaze Pizza LLC

870 Knapp Rd. 35 N. Lake Ave., Suite 710

Houghton Lake, Mich. 48629 Pasadena, Calif. 91101

Embedded Video Available

Image Available: http://www2.marketwire.com/mw/frame_mw?attachid=3136909

Embedded Video Available: http://www2.marketwire.com/mw/frame_mw?attachid=3136913



Media Contact

Rachel Albritton

502.905.5170

Email Contact



