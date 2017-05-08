General Sessions to be Webcast Live

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) today announced that its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Brian Goldner, will present at three upcoming industry conferences during the next few weeks, including:

The 45 th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Telecom Conference in Boston at 3:00 p.m. Eastern time on Monday, May 22, 2017;

Annual Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference in New York at 1:00 p.m. Eastern time on Thursday June 1, 2017; and Nasdaq's 36th Investor Program held in association with Jefferies in London on Thursday, June 15, 2017 at 8:15 a.m.

Please note the presentation time is subject to change. Please contact the conference host firms for additional details.

The webcasts will be available through the Investor Relations section of Hasbro's website at www.hasbro.com, under "Corporate Investors." For those unable to listen to the live webcast, an archive of the presentation will be available on the Company's website for approximately 90 days.

