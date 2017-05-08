Taking the TOEFL® Test? We'll show you what's in it

Register now for free online prep course: TOEFL® Test Preparation: The Insider's Guide

PRINCETON, New Jersey, May 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Studying abroad at an English-speaking university provides endless opportunities for students' future success, and the path to that success begins with the TOEFL® test. To assist students in improving their English-language skills and understanding the ins-and-outs of the TOEFL test, Educational Testing Service, the creator of the test is currently running a free six-week Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) that ends on June 12.

The TOEFL MOOC will help students understand what they can do to achieve their best score. Specifically, the course opens with general information about the test with subsequent weeks focusing on the four skills tested - reading, listening, speaking and writing - and then will conclude with test-day information, and other helpful tips. During the weeks covering Speaking and Writing test content, ETS and its TOEFL program will review a handful of responses and provide evaluation and feedback.

Content gets rolled out on a weekly basis, every Monday at 12:00 UTC. Course participants do not have to be logged in at a certain time; they can complete coursework on their own time. Time commitment is no more than two hours per week and students will walk away with a broad understanding of the sections of the test, helpful preparation tips and registration information.

Furthermore, the course is a collaborative environment with a mix of lectures, videos and sample questions from past tests complete with answer explanations. Open discussion boards allow for classroom interaction with instructors and provide test takers with the unique opportunity to meet and share information with students from around the world. They can create study groups, share personal tips about learning English and preparing to study abroad. It's set up as a global classroom to facilitate student interaction how and when they're comfortable.

The TOEFL MOOCs have drawn 450,000 from more than 200 countries and is highly rated -earning 4.5 out of 5 stars - by past participants.

Although the course is free, students have the option to sign up for a paid certificate that will highlight the knowledge and skills gained upon completing the MOOC.

Course enrollment is currently open and can be accessed on the edX platform here: https://www.edx.org/course/toeflr-test-preparation-insiders-guide-etsx-toeflx-1.The course is accessible with an internet connection on most devices. If you are interested in achieving your best TOEFL score, register today.

About the TOEFLTest

The TOEFL test of academic English is the most widely respected English-language assessment worldwide, recognized by more than 10,000 institutions in more than 130 countries. To date, more than 30 million students have taken the TOEFL test. More information regarding the TOEFL test, including registration, study tips and sample questions, is available on the TOEFL Go Anywhere website at www.toeflgoanywhere.org.

About ETS

At ETS, we advance quality and equity in education for people worldwide by creating assessments based on rigorous research. ETS serves individuals, educational institutions and government agencies by providing customized solutions for teacher certification, English language learning, and elementary, secondary and postsecondary education, and by conducting education research, analysis and policy studies. Founded as a nonprofit in 1947, ETS develops, administers and scores more than 50 million tests annually - including the TOEFL® and TOEIC"® tests, the GRE ® tests and The Praxis Series"® assessments - in more than 180 countries, at over 10,000 locations worldwide. www.ets.org

