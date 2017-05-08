

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Less than a week after House Republicans passed a controversial healthcare bill, a healthcare advocacy group is launching ads attacking GOP members that voted for the plan to repeal and replace Obamacare.



Save My Care is launching an ad campaign of more than $500,000 targeting 24 members of Congress who voted for the bill.



The ads claim the Republicans voted to 'raise your costs and cut coverage for millions, to let insurance companies deny affordable coverage for cancer treatment and maternity care, and charge five times more for people over 50.'



Opposition to the bill by the American Medical Association, AARP and the American Cancer Society is also highlighted in the ads.



The targets of the ads include Reps. Martha McSally, R-Ariz., Bruce Poliquin, R-Maine, Don Young, R-Alaska, Mark Amodei, R-Nev., and Tom MacArthur, R-N.J.



Last Thursday, the House voted 217 to 213 in favor of the Republican bill known as the American Health Care Act, narrowly clearing the hurdle of the 216 votes needed.



President Donald Trump rejoiced following the House vote to approve the legislation, although Senate Republicans have indicated they plan to take their time and craft their own healthcare bill.



Democrats are likely to maintain their fierce opposition to any GOP proposal to repeal Obamacare amid expectations the strategy will benefit them in next year's midterm elections.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX