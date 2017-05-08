Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Data Centre Landscape" newsletter to their offering.

This new service provides a complete analysis of the four largest Data Centre Country Markets in Europe namely France, Germany, the Netherlands and the UK.

The launch edition of Data Centre Landscape shows the following trends:

The largest 3rd party Data Centre Country Market is the UK with over 738,000 m2 of Data Centre raised floor space and 908 MW of DCCP, and 113 Data Centre Providers.

Average Data Centre Pricing varies by geographical cluster, with the lowest cost facilities to be found in Germany, with average rack space as low as Euro 669 per month.

Although the main Data Centre business models vary by each Country Market, with the most common being either the Specialized Data Centre Provider or the Telecoms Based Data Centre Provider.

With the partial exception of France and the Netherlands, there is fragmentation of Data Centre capacity, with significant clusters appearing outside the London/M25 area and the Frankfurt areas.

Additional Benefits:

The service also provides an indicative facility tier grade, Data Centre power density and additional notes on each Data Centre provider.

Each Data Centre Landscape excel spreadsheet also includes a Methodology section and an Analysis section. Under the Analysis section, the service highlights the key trends in each Country Market and the key new Data Centre facility build outs in each country since the last subscription service was published.

The Data Centre Landscape is based on the researcher's database of information and provides a unique overview of the complete Data Centre market in each country based on 3rd party Data Centre facilities with the total Data Centre raised floor space and Data Centre Customer Power (DCCP) also highlighted.

Countries Covered

France

Germany

Netherlands

UK

For more information about this newsletter visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/39h24q/data_centre

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170508005909/en/

Contacts:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Related Topics: Data Centers