Indian Palm Oil (Crude Palm Oil, Palm Kernel, RBD Palm Oil, Palm Olein) Market 2014-2017 & 2025 - Research and Markets

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Indian Palm Oil Market Analysis By Product (Crude Palm Oil, Palm Kernel, RBD Palm Oil, Palm Olein), By Application (Edible Oil, Cosmetics, Bio-diesel, Lubricants, Surfactants), Trade Landscape, Competitive Landscape And Segment Forecasts 2014 - 2025" report to their offering.

India palm oil market size is anticipated to reach USD 13.1 billion by 2025

Refined derivatives are widely being utilized in food owing to their lower price in comparison to other conventional edible oils derived from groundnut, soybean and sunflower.

Rapid urbanization, and changing lifestyles backed by increasing disposable income in India have influenced consumption trends of consumers. Increasing consumption in food & beverages and cosmetics industry is a key factor likely to boost overall growth. A positive factor in the Indian production scenario is a significant growth in the acreage, which registered a CAGR of approximately 20% over the past five years.

Improving yield coupled with reducing wastage during production by has created improved business environment in India. In order to encourage domestic cultivation, the government provides subsidies of up to INR 7,000 per hectare for farmers. Furthermore, to ease capital inflows, the government also allowed 100% FDI through automatic route.

The lubricants segment is anticipated to exhibit steady growth owing to increasing demand for numerous commercial and industrial products including detergents, soaps, shampoos and cleaners.

Further Key Findings from the Study Suggest:

From 2016 to 2025, CPO is projected to register growth rates above 8%, which can be attributed to lowered import duties. CPO import volume was nearly 6.50 million tons in 2014

Indonesia and Malaysia accounted for approximately 90% of the imports in 2015. Kandla, Krishnapatanam, Kolkata , Kakinada, Mangalore and Nhava Sheva were the leading ports of entry from 2014 to 2016

As of 2015, fresh fruit bunch (FFB) produced was 1.18 million tons while oil extraction rate stood at 17%. Improving extraction rates is paramount for domestic producers

Increasing acreage is critical for sustainability of the domestic industry. As of 2015, the potential cultivation area identified stood at 1.93 million hectares while only 0.2 million hectares were planted.

Key companies operating in this market include Ruchi Soya Industries, Kamani, Acalmar Oils & Fats, AdaniWilmar, Anik Industries, Aditya Engineers, Sundex Process Engineers Pvt. Ltd., Brissun Technology Pvt. Ltd. and Cargill India

Key Topics Covered:

1 Methodology and Scope

2 Executive Summary

3 Indian Palm Oil Market Variables, Trends & Scope 3.1 Market segmentation 3.2 Penetration & growth prospect mapping, 2014 - 2025 3.3 Palm oil industry - value chain analysis 3.3.1 Scope for new entrants 3.4 Regulatory framework 3.5 Raw material & palm oil prices 3.5.1 Palm oil price determination 3.6 Indian palm oil market dynamics 3.6.1 Market driver analysis 3.6.1.1 Increasing demand for edible oils 3.6.1.2 Improving socio-economic conditions 3.6.2 Market restraint analysis 3.6.2.1 Sustainability issues in cultivation 3.7 Key opportunities prioritized 3.8 Industry analysis - Porter's 3.9 Indian palm oil market - PESTEL analysis 3.9.1 Key persisting issues and challenges

4 Indian Palm Oil Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1 Product market introduction

4.2 Crude palm oil

4.2.3 RBD palm oil

4.2.4 Palm stearin

4.2.5 RBD palm olein

4.2.6 Crude palm olein

4.3 Palm kernel

4.3.3 Palm kernel oil

4.3.4 Palm kernel cake

5 Indian Palm Oil Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1 Application market introduction

5.2 Edible oil

5.3 Cosmetics

5.4 Biodiesel

5.5 Lubricants

5.6 Surfactants

5.7 Other applications

6 Trade Landscape

6.1 Production landscape & supply-demand scenario

6.2 Palm oil & derivative imports, 2012-2015

6.3 Palm oil & derivative exports, 2012-2015

6.4 Competitiveness of Malaysian and Indonesian imports

6.4.1 Average selling price of crude & refined palm oil from Malaysia and Indonesia

6.4.2 Palm oil exports, by country of origin & ports

6.4.3 Export duties in Indonesia and Malaysia

6.4.4 Conclusion

6.5 Indian palm oil import duty structure

7 Competitive Landscape

7.1 Indian palm oil market heat map analysis, 2015

7.2 Vendor landscape

7.3 Competitive environment

7.4 Strategy framework

8 Palm Oil Refiners

Adani Wilmar Ltd.

Ruchi Soya Industries Ltd.

Cofco Agri Ltd.

Oil Palm India Ltd.

Gokul Refoils & Solvent Ltd.

K S Oils Ltd.

Godrej Agrovet

3F Industries Ltd.

Cargill India

Edible Group

Palm Oil Manufacturing Plant Suppliers

Troika India

Aditya Engineers

Sundex Process Engineers Pvt. Ltd.

Brissun Technology Pvt. Ltd.

Muez-Hest India Pvt. Ltd.

Tinytech Udyog

Chempro Technovation Pvt. Ltd.

GlampTech Agro Process Pvt. Ltd.

