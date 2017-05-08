NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 05/08/17 --Blaze Fast-Fire'd Pizza (www.blazepizza.com), a fast-casual concept known for its chef-driven menu, will open its first New York City location at 2590 Hylan Blvd., in the Hylan Plaza on Staten Island on Thursday, May 11, 2017. To celebrate the occasion, Blaze Pizza will host free pizza day on Friday, May 12, 2017 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Anyone who follows Blaze Pizza on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or SnapChat will receive a free 11-inch build-your-own pizza with any toppings. It is the sixth New York location to open, and the first in the Big Apple.

Blaze Pizza is a modern day "pizza joint" that has been cultivating fanatics for its custom-built artisanal pizzas, freshly made salads, blood orange lemonade and s'more pies since 2012. Each restaurant features an interactive open-kitchen format that allows guests to customize one of the menu's signature pizzas or create their own by using a wide variety of high-quality ingredients. The eleven-inch, thin-crust pizzas are fast fire'd and ready to eat in 180 seconds. Signature items include the Simple Pie with mozzarella, Parmesan and red sauce; the Meat Lover with pepperoni, crumbled meatballs, red onion, mozzarella and red sauce; and the BBQ Chicken with grilled chicken, mozzarella, red onion, banana peppers, gorgonzola and BBQ sauce drizzle. Unique toppings include Applewood bacon, salame, sautéed onion, goat cheese, and pesto sauce. Gluten-free crust is available upon request, as well as vegan cheese. The Staten Island location will also serve a selection of wine and draft beer.

To create the perfect vibe and atmosphere, award-winning design architect Ana Henton has added several modern touches, including over-sized wall graphics, to suit the space. In support of Blaze's commitment to "intelligent choices for our pizzas, people and planet," the pizza-haven will use both recycled and sustainable materials, energy efficient LED lighting and eco-friendly compostable packaging.

The Staten Island location looks forward to growing strong roots within the community. To that end, the company has developed a turn-key in-restaurant fundraiser program that returns 20 percent of an event's proceeds back to local organizations. Blaze Pizza will partner with local schools, sports clubs and other groups to host fundraising events at the new restaurant. For more information, please visit www.blazepizza.com/fundraising.

Blaze Fast-Fire'd Pizza will be open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

About Blaze Pizza

The first Blaze Pizza® restaurant opened on August 6, 2012 in Irvine, Calif., and quickly gained attention for its chef-driven recipes, thoughtful interior design and a service culture that celebrates individuality. Now ranked as the leading fast-casual pizza chain in the Technomic Top 500 Chain Restaurant Report, Blaze Pizza is building momentum and developing a cult-like following as it expands across the country. The company currently operates 192 restaurants in 32 states and Canada, including the major metropolitan areas of Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, San Francisco, Toronto, Dallas, Las Vegas and Boston. Founded by Elise and Rick Wetzel (co-founder of Wetzel's Pretzels), the concept is backed by investors including LeBron James, Maria Shriver, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Boston Red Sox co-owner Tom Werner and movie producer John Davis. For more information, please visit blazepizza.com and facebook.com/blazepizza or click here to view a company video.

Blaze Pizza®, Fast-Fire'd®, the horizontal logo design, and the proprietary names "Pizzasmith", "Intelligent Choices for Our Pizzas, People & Planet" and related trademarks are the property of Blaze Pizza LLC.

Lessing's, Inc.

3500 Sunrise Highway

Bldg. 100, Suite 100

Great River, NY 11739

Blaze Pizza LLC.

35 N. Lake Ave.

Suite 710

Pasadena, CA 91101

Embedded Video Available

Image Available: http://www2.marketwire.com/mw/frame_mw?attachid=3136890

Embedded Video Available: http://www2.marketwire.com/mw/frame_mw?attachid=3136894



Contact:

Marissa Jacobs

WordHampton Public Relations

(631) 329-0050

Email Contact



