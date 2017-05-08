

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple Inc. (AAPL) has clarified that it will reduce only the affiliates' commission rates for all iOS in-app purchases from 7 percent to 2.5 percent globally.



Media reports in April indicated that Apple informed iTunes affiliates it will cut commissions for all app and in-app content from 7 percent to 2.5 percent globally from May 1. This included all in-app purchases on either Mac or iOS.



However, Apple seems to have now backtracked from its earlier decision.



'We'd like to clarify some changes being made to the Affiliate Program. Commissions for all iOS in-app purchases will be reduced from 7% to 2.5% globally, and all other content types (including music, movies, books, paid iOS apps and TV) will remain at the current 7%,' Apple said on the official iTunes affiliates page.



Partners signed up to the iTunes Affiliate Program, including websites and apps that link to iOS or Mac apps, as well as books, videos and music, receive payouts in the form of a commission when someone clicks one of their links and makes a purchase.



While it is not clear why Apple changed its earlier decision, media reports suggest the company might have backtracked after a backlash from affiliate partners in April.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX