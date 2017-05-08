

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Michael Anthony Taylor, an Australian man has filed a lawsuit against American Airlines for seating him between two 'grossly obese' passengers on a 14-hour flight that he claim left him with permanent injuries to back and neck.



Taylor is seeking $100,000 in damages from the airlines after he says he was crushed by the passengers during the whole flight from Sydney to Los Angeles. The airlines even refused permission to move to another seat.



Taylor was seated next to the window in economy class on the December 2015 flight, sharing the row with two passengers described as 'grossly obese', reports news.com.au.



'If Michael is successful, this throws open the doors to potentially a large amount of cases against airlines and how they've designed their seating and how they seat passengers,' said Shine Lawyers Transport Law Manager Thomas Janson.



Last week, American Airlines announced plans to reduce the space between some seats in economy class of its new Boeing 737 Max jetliners by 2 inches. American Airlines intends to increase seats to up to 170 on its new Boeing 737 Max jetliners by cutting down space between seats, also known as pitch. In three rows, space between seats will be reduced to 29 inches from 31 inches, while in the rest of the main cabin space will be reduced to below 30-inches.



