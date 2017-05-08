Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Grand City Properties S.A. / Total Voting Rights Grand City Properties S.A.: Disclosure of the total number of voting rights and capital, in accordance with the law and Grand-ducal regulation of 11 January 2008 on transparency requirements for issuers of securities, as amended 08-May-2017 / 17:10 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *GRAND CITY PROPERTIES S.A.* (the '*Company*') *ISIN: LU0775917882* *WKN*: *A1JXCV* *Disclosure of the total number of voting rights and capital, in accordance with the law and Grand-ducal regulation of 11 January 2008 on transparency requirements for issuers of securities, as amended* *Regulated information dated 8 May 2017* *1. *Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached (including the issuer ID allocated by the CSSF) *Grand City Properties S.A, E-1147* *2. *Identity of the declaring person (if another person makes the notification on behalf of the issuer) *N/A* *3. *Total number of shares composing the share capital of the notifying issuer *153,778,883 shares* *4. *Total number of voting rights attached to the shares composing the share capital of the notifying issuer, including the suspended voting rights *153,778,883 voting rights* *5. *Total number of voting rights, excluding suspended voting rights (exercisable voting rights) (optional) *N/A* *6. *Origin of the change *First admission to trading of the Company's shares on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange* *7. *Date when the change occurred *8 May 2017* *8. *In the previous notification (optional) - the total number of shares was of: *N/A* - the total number of voting rights was of: *N/A* -the total number of exercisable voting rights was of: *N/A* *Contact:* Grand City Properties S.A. 24, Avenue Victor Hugo L-1750 Luxemburg RCS Luxembourg: B 165560 T: +352 28 77 87 86 E: info@grandcity.lu www.grandcityproperties.com *Press Contact:* Katrin Petersen Grand City Properties S.A. T: +49 (30) 374-381 5218 E: katrin.petersen@grandcity.lu The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de/ukreg Language: English Company: Grand City Properties S.A. 24, Avenue Victor Hugo 1750 Luxembourg Luxemburg Phone: +352 28 77 87 86 Fax: +352 28 77 87 84 E-mail: info@grandcity.lu Internet: grandcityproperties.com ISIN: LU0775917882, XS1130507053, XS1191320297, XS1220083551, XS1491364953, XS1373990834, WKN: A1JXCV , A1ZRRK, A1ZW4K, A1ZZ49, A186BF, A18YJ1 Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Dublin, Luxemburg Category Code: TVR TIDM: IRSH LEI Code: 5299002QLUYKK2WBMB18 Sequence No.: 4158 End of Announcement EQS News Service 571089 08-May-2017

