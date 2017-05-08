LATICRETE® Middle East to Showcase Their Globally Proven Construction Solutions at Project Qatar, 2017

RAS AL KHAIMAH, UAE, May 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

LATICRETE®, a global manufacturer and leader of premium installation and finishing systems for the building industry, is to exhibit at Project Qatar 2017, at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center.

(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/508949/Mr_Sujit_Singh_LATICRETE.jpg )



As a world leader in the manufacture of high-strength shock and weather resistant Tile & Stone installation systems, Waterproofing systems, Construction chemicals, Floor coatings and Surface care products, LATICRETE® is also one of the most specified companies around the globe.

"LATICRETE adhesives and mortars are made to ensure installations go faster, easier, and with predictable results, time after time. Our adhesives and mortars have reset the standard for industry performance. Take our high-strength construction epoxy adhesive or our thinset and thick bed mortars, LATICRETE adhesives are custom-formulated to deliver speed and efficiency on the entire range of applications.

"In any form of application, tile, stone, marble, glass, brick and even large and heavy tile installation solutions; LATICRETE adhesive and mortar products offer major advantages in terms of speed and productivity over the competition.

"Our newest and most exciting innovation is the LATICRETE SUPERCAP and the next generation Pump Truck. By combining the power of the pump with our next generation self-leveling materials, LATICRETE SUPERCAP has created a revolutionary system that has already been introduced and is being used widely in USA, Europe and the UAE.

"To introduce this concept at Project Qatar, we are hosting an exclusive client event to demonstrate the use of our floor coating products and SUPERCAP. The event will be held on the 9th of May, 2017. We will be hosting this luncheon at the Regency Hall Doha for our business partners and high profile clients.

"This event will also be attended by our technical team of experts, who will be at hand to introduce and answer any and all product related queries.

"I encourage all visitors to come and meet the LATICRETE team at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center, from the 8th to the 11th May. Our stand is located in Hall 3, numbered A 70 and I look forward to welcoming you personally," said Mr. Sujit Singh, Managing Director, LATICRETE MIDDLE EAST and AFRICA.

LATICRETE is a leading manufacturer of globally proven construction solutions for the building industry. LATICRETE offers a broad range of products and systems covering tile & stone installation and care, masonry installation and care, resinous and decorative floor finishes, concrete construction chemicals, and concrete restoration and care including the LATICRETE® SUPERCAP® System. For over 60 years, LATICRETE has been committed to research and development of innovative installation products, building a reputation for superior quality, performance and customer service. LATICRETE methods, materials, and technology have been field and laboratory proven by Architects, Engineers, Contractors and Owners. Offering an array of low VOC and sustainable products, LATICRETE products contribute to LEED certification, exceed commercial/residential VOC building requirements, and are backed by the most comprehensive warranties in the industry.

For further media inquiries please contact:

Mr. Manav Bhatia

+971-544-455-296

Email: manav@laticrete.me

Web: http://www.laticrete.me



For further business inquiries please contact:

Mr. Ritesh Singh

Email: ritesh@laticrete.me

Web: http://www.laticrete.me

