Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Data Centre Landscape United Kingdom" newsletter to their offering.

This new service 'Data Centre Landscape' provides a complete searchable analysis of the key 3rd party Data Centre Providers and Facilities in the United Kingdom of which we identified 232.

The data can be searched by:

Data Centre Providers

Data Centre Facilities (with the main city location)

Carrier Based or Carrier Neutral Data Centre

Data Centre Business Model (Specialized Data Centre, Hosting or Cloud Data Centre or Telecoms Based Data Centre)

Data Centre Tier Grade (1 to 4) based on claimed the Data Centre facility grade

Data Centre Raised Floor Space (by m2)

Data Centre Customer Power (DCCP by MW)

Data Centre Power Density (DCCP divided by Data Centre raised floor space in kW per m2)

Data Centre Notes may include additional information on expansion plans, business model, services offered or historical information.

Additionally, the Data Centre Analysis data sheet provides the following summary analysis:

The total number of Data Centre Providers

The total number of Data Centre Facilities

The main locations for Data Centre facilities (by nearest city)

Total Data Centre raised floor space in m2

Total Data Centre Customer Power in MW

Average Data Centre rack space pricing by geographical cluster

Key new Data Centre expansion news

