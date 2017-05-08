LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM -- (Marketwired) -- 05/08/17 -- MPP Global, a high growth technology business that delivers eSuite, an advanced eCommerce digital monetization platform with services that empower the media, video, sport and retail sectors to drive revenue from digital and physical products, has completed a £ 12m ($15M) Series B financing round from Albion Ventures and Grafton Capital.

Based in Warrington, UK, MPP Global counts major global media companies including Sky, News UK, Daily Mail Group, L'Equipe and McClatchy among its clients. MPP Global's platform, eSuite, converts and retains paid users for its clients, and is unique in its integration of identity management, customer relationship management and automated subscription billing. Global digital media revenues totalled $90 billion in 2016 and are forecast to grow 7 percent per year through to 2020 (Statista).

Building on recent success, the investment will enable MPP Global to expand into new geographic markets and further evolve its eSuite platform. In preparation for the next phase of development, Keith Wallington, the former COO of Mimecast, has joined the business as Chairman.

Paul Johnson, MPP Global's CEO and Co-Founder, said, "We are incredibly excited to be embarking on the next chapter of MPP Global's evolution, embracing new markets and launching a stream of new eSuite features. We welcome Keith to the team as we look forward to raising international awareness of our leading eSuite platform in the United States and Asia Pacific region."

Ed Lascelles, Partner, Albion Ventures, said, "This is a compelling opportunity for Albion to invest in a market-leading, high growth and profitable SaaS business run by an entrepreneurial and motivated team. We see the market for paid OTT content growing rapidly over the medium term and MPP Global is well placed to consolidate its position as the category leader."

Oliver Thomas, Partner and Co-Founder, Grafton Capital, said, "Paul Johnson, Chris Cheney and their team have already demonstrated success in building a profitable, growing business which consistently outperforms major competitors worldwide. We are excited to be supporting the company as a growing number of media, sports and subscription retail enterprise businesses are choosing MPP Global's integrated capabilities to maximize the lifetime value of their customers."

About MPP Global

MPP Global is a technology company that delivers eSuite, an advanced monetization platform to enable subscription business models. By providing convenience and discovery to complement existing sales channels, media, sports and retail companies increase revenues and improve customer engagement, both online and instore.

Founded in 2000, with offices throughout Europe, the Americas and Asia Pacific, MPP Global has an impressive track record of helping companies deliver digital monetisation solutions.

Clients include The Times, McClatchy, L'Equipe, Racing Post, Local Media Group, The Irish Times, Daily Mail, Winnipeg Free Press, the New Zealand Herald Sky and EFL.

About Albion Ventures

The wider Albion group has just under £ 1 billion funds under investment management or administration and is a long term investor in UK businesses, from start-ups through to FTSE 100. Albion Ventures has over 30 tech investments in its VCT portfolio, where it typically invests £ 2-5m from post seed through to Series B, and also manages the UCL Technology Fund.

About Grafton

Founded in 2014, Grafton Capital is a supportive minority partner for category leading, founder-owned, growth companies in three sectors: B2B software, B2B information services, and online marketplaces.

Inquiries to: info@graftoncapital.com

For more information, please contact:



Josh Voulters/ Danae Quek

Four Broadgate

Tel: +44 20 3697 4200

Email: Email Contact



Lacy Gallagher

Blast PR on behalf of MPP Global

Tel: +1 252.467.5220

Email: Email Contact



