Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 8, 2017) - RJK Explorations Ltd. (TSXV: RJX.A) ("RJK") announces that it has completed the issuance of 100,000 Class A subordinate voting shares in the capital of RJK to Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. ("Globex"). The shares were issued at a deemed price of $0.15 per Class A Share in connection with an extension of a payment due to Globex, as detailed in RJK's news release dated May 1, 2017.

