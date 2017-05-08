

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Popular video platform and community for gamers Twitch is planning to stream TV shows to the tune of 'Choose your own adventure.' The video show will gather feedback from viewers and will try to modify the further episodes accordingly. The plan is to transform the platform into a social television.



Twitch COO Kevin Lin in an interview with recode said, 'It's live, but it's interactive...Which you're not going to get from premium television. You're not going to get an actor from a show to respond to you in chat or change the show based on what you're saying. That's sort of the general expectation on Twitch, I would say.'



Twitch has been streaming a few original programs produced by its parent Amazon. However, the video platform plans to develop a different perspective for television viewing. The feedback will be key for the progress of the show and it might be changed entirely based on the response from the viewers.



Lin's thinking is for a weekly interactive streaming and he said he is actively looking for a partner.



Twitch was launched in 2011 and now it has around 10 million visitors and two million streamers a day. The streaming videos are watched 106 minutes per person per day.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX