Global Timing Devices Market 2017-2021: One Challenge Facing the Market is Poor Accuracy and Calibration - Research and Markets

The analysts forecast the global timing devices market to grow at a CAGR of 16.28% during the period 2017-2021.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global timing devices market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global timing devices market for 2017-2021. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in market is growing miniaturization of crystal resonators. The miniaturization of crystal resonators is another major trend that is expected to exert a positive influence on the market growth of resonators. Crystal resonators are widely used in wireless applications, and products used in these applications are constantly reducing in size. Miniaturization process is necessary as crystal resonators must be integrated into these highly compact products. As these resonators are developed using the MEMS technology, which works on the principle of miniaturization, they can be integrated into these compact products with ease and efficiency. This is likely to drive the market growth for resonators globally.



According to the report, one driver in market is increased adoption of smartphones and tablets. The global timing devices market has observed an increased usage of MEMS for several applications in mobile devices such as improved device performance and better oscillation for RF components. There is a new trend of slim cellular devices for enhanced portability, and MEMS resonators occupy lesser space compared to quartz crystal resonators, suiting the smaller architecture of mobile devices.



A single cellular device usually contains 3-5 timing devices, and the number of applications has also seen a gradual increase. These timing devices have resonators for oscillation. In addition, the common features of resonators, such as high-frequency stability, shock and vibration resistance, and low power consumption, make them suitable to be used in mobile devices. The number of smartphones shipped globally in 2016 was close to 1.24 billion. This indicates an increased demand because, in 2011, only 490 million smartphones were shipped globally.



Further, the report states that one challenge in market is poor accuracy and calibration. A semiconductor clock faces the issue of poor accuracy. This is because these devices can only be updated per second and not in accordance to fractions of seconds. The time base oscillator, which is typically a 32.768 kHz crystal, determines the accuracy of a semiconductor clock. However, the lagging in timekeeping performance affects the accuracy of semiconductor clocks. In addition, these crystals are sensitive to temperature fluctuations due to poor calibration during manufacturing. Thus, even under controlled conditions, these crystals are not stable for more than 0.1 seconds per day. Hence, semiconductor clocks lose time at a rate of about 1-15 seconds per day with 5 or 6 seconds per day being characteristic.



Key vendors



Seiko

Oscilent

STMicroelectronics

NXP Semiconductor

Texas Instruments

Other prominent vendors



Integrated Device Technology

IQD Frequency Products

TXC



