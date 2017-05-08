BEVERLY HILLS, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/08/17 -- Teles Properties -- one of the fastest-growing luxury residential real estate firms in California -- is pleased to announce it is teaming up with the ALS Association Orange County Chapter and NFL Hall of Famers and alumni to pull out all the stops for a tournament to remember. On Tuesday, May 9, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., at the St. Regis Monarch Beach Golf Links in Dana Point, a slew of well-known athletes -- including Teles' own top agent and NFL alumnus, Brett Miller -- will take to the green for a day of puts, drives and holes-in-one, to benefit those living with amyotrophic laterals sclerosis (ALS), commonly known as Lou Gehrig's disease. Teles Properties, which recently launched its Sports and Talent Division, is a proud sponsor of the event, fittingly dubbed the Drive Out ALS Golf Classic.

"With the very successful launch of our Sports and Talent Division we are pleased and proud to be sponsors of this event," says Teles Co-President Peter Hernandez. "Top Teles Manhattan Beach agent and one of our directors of the division, Brett Miller, played for the Jets, the Chargers and the Falcons over his 10-year career. Brett's deep relationships within the NFL allow him to represent players in their home sales, purchases and moves around the country. He will be representing the Teles Sports and Talent Division on the links."

The Drive Out ALS Golf Classic presents an exclusive opportunity to golf, dine and socialize with NFL alumni while raising vital funds for the many in Orange County that have been affected by ALS. It all takes place at Monarch Beach's 18-hole, par 70 championship course, designed by master architect, Robert Trent Jones, Jr., and highlighted on Links magazine's "Top 10 Golf Resorts in Southern California" as well as Golf Digest's "Best Golf Resorts In North America." Featuring the additional golf prowess of ex-NFL players such as Eric Dickerson, Marcus Allen, Andre Reed and more, Tuesday is sure to bring the crowds, eager to see and possibly play alongside all these sports heroes.

Teles' sponsorship of this event is being executed through Teles Foundation, the firm's non-profit entity, which was established to raise and distribute funds, and provide support to local nonprofit organizations. Teles Foundation contributes to other charities including LA Family Housing, HomeAid Orange County and StandUp for Kids.

"The ALS Association Orange County Chapter is so happy to be partnering with Teles in this year's Drive Out ALS Golf Classic to improve the lives of the more than 170 ALS patients and their families in Orange County," says ALS Association Project Support Coordinator Kristin Schlick. "ALS is a disease that causes nerve cells to stop working and die, which leads to muscle weakness, paralysis and eventually death. No one knows what causes most cases of ALS, and the average life expectancy from diagnosis is two to five years. This year's tournament will support the ALS Association Orange County Chapter by providing funds for equipment loan programs, patient and family support programs, case management, patient advocacy and education, transportation and granted respite -- all free of charge for our families affected by ALS; a disease that currently has no cure."

For more information on the 14th Annual Drive Out ALS Golf Classic, please click here.

For information about Teles Properties, please visit www.telesproperties.com.

ABOUT TELES PROPERTIES: Teles Properties is a luxury real estate firm in California, ranked and recognized for four consecutive years by the prestigious Inc. 500|5000 list of the fastest growing private companies in America. Leading with intelligence, the brand brings together the state's most elite and successful agents and provides them with an unparalleled technology platform to simplify and elevate every aspect of a real estate transaction. Headquartered in Beverly Hills with strategic offices located in California's most prestigious markets -- from Carmel to Coronado -- Teles is renowned for its profound local market experience as well as a comprehensive global division that links international investors to properties in the U.S. and around the globe. For more information, go to www.telesproperties.com.

