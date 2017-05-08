OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 05/08/17 -- Delegates at the CLC's 28th Constitutional Convention will take part in a tribute remembering the 26 miners who lost their lives 25 years ago in the Westray mine disaster in Pictou County, Nova Scotia. They'll also be celebrating the April 28, 2017 announcement by the federal government that it will act to ensure effective enforcement of the Westray Law, provisions in the Criminal Code allowing for the criminal prosecution of employers whose negligence puts workers at risk.

Christian Bruneau and Katia St. Jacques, the father and common-law spouse of Olivier Bruneau, who was killed on the job on March 23, 2016, will address the convention.

What: Westray Mine Disaster, 25th anniversary tribute When: Tuesday, May 9 at 9:00 am Who: Christian Bruneauand Katia St-Jacques, father and common-law spouse of Olivier Bruneau, who was killed on the job on March 23, 2016 in Ottawa (English or French) Where: Metro Toronto Convention Centre, North Building, 255 Front Street West, Toronto

Contacts:

Chantal St-Denis

CLC Communications

613-355-1962

cstdenis@clc-ctc.ca



