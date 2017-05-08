PLANO, Texas, 2017-05-08 18:01 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WorldVentures™, the leading direct seller of global travel and leisure club memberships, is proud to announce a seven place jump, from 32 to 25, in its 2017 ranking on Direct Selling News® (DSN) magazine's Global 100 list.



"Our vault through the Global 100 ranks is proportional to our growth in the industry, and we are both honored and humbled to be recognized by such a prominent publication," said WorldVentures Founder and Chief Visionary Officer Wayne Nugent. "We accept this recognition as a challenge to continue seeking innovate ways to serve our DreamTrips Members and WorldVentures Representatives."



Direct Selling News is the leading trade publication for the direct-selling industry, and its coveted annual list is the most prestigious ranking in the world for direct-selling companies, both public and private. The list offers a unique perspective on the global economic and social impact of the industry, while providing insights for independent representatives as well as researchers, investors and those seeking opportunities in the field. Contenders are assessed based on revenues starting in December each year and winners are announced the following April at the Global 100 Celebration. The results will be published in the magazine's June 2017 issue.



Additional information about the Global 100 list can be found here.



