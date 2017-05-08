TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 05/08/17 -- AREV Nutrition Sciences Inc. is in default of CSE requirements. Effective immediately, AREV Nutrition Sciences will be suspended pursuant to CSE Policy 3. The suspension is considered a Regulatory Halt as defined in National Instrument 23-101 Trading Rules. A cease trade order has been issued by the Ontario Securities Commission.
Date: Effective immediately, May 8, 2017
Symbol: ARV
If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com
