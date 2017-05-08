Global Froth Flotation Chemicals Market, 2017-2021 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Froth Flotation Chemicals Market" report to their offering.

The froth flotation chemicals market is mainly driven by the increasing mining activities in countries like Canada, Australia, Mexico, etc., and the large-scale urbanization & increasing construction activities in the emerging economies. However, there are a few restraints for the froth flotation chemicals market, which include harmful after effects of flotation process in the mining industry and continued challenging economic conditions in the emerging markets.

Froth flotation process is used mainly for ore beneficiation, in which valuable minerals are separated from ores or worthless materials or other minerals, using reagents and induce them on the surface of froth layer. The froth flotation chemicals market is segmented by its reagent type, into collectors (cationic, anionic, and non-ionic), frothers (acidic, basic, and neutral), modifiers (depressants, pH modifiers, activators, and deactivators), and others. Neutral frothers are further segmented into alcohol type, alkoxy type, and polyglycol type.

The market is also segmented by end-user industry into mining, agro-chemicals (fertilizers), pulp & paper, oil & gas (bitumen extraction), industrial waste & sewage treatment, food & beverage, and others (electric power, plastic recycling, etc.). Mining and metallurgical process for mineral extraction from ore are the largest end-user by revenue and is the major driving market for the froth flotation chemicals, globally. The usage of froth flotation chemicals has been increasing in other applications as well, such as food & beverage processing for removal of fats, oils, and greases from wastewater and to reduce the oil contaminant in the product.



The major key players for froth flotation chemicals product include the global and local manufacturers:



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Executive Summary



3. Froth Flotation Chemicals Market



4. Market Dynamics



5. Market Segmentation and Analysis (Market Size, CAGR and Forecast)



6. Regional Market Analysis (Market Size, CAGR and Forecast)



7. Competitive Landscape



8. Company Profiles (Overview, Financials, Products & Services, Recent Developments)



Air Products and Chemicals, Inc

Akzo Nobel

ArrMaz

Ashland Inc.

BASF SE

Cheminova

Chevron Phillips Chemical Co., LLC

Clariant

CP Kelco

Cytec Solvay Group

Dow Chemical Co.

Huntsman Corp.

Kemira

Nalco

Nasaco International LLC

Orica

Sasol

Senmin

