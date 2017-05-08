Hybrid Minerals Inc.: Hybrid Minerals Extends Iron Creek CAS Project to Boundary of Scientific Metals Claims and Begins Areomagnetic Survey

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 8, 2017 / Hybrid Minerals Inc., a private Canadian company, is pleased to report that the Company has staked 19 additional claims at its CAS Cobalt project in the Idaho Cobalt Belt.

THE CAS COBALT PROJECT

The CAS Project is a cobalt, copper, and gold property located between the eCobalt Solutions' Blackbird cobalt/copper project and the Scientific Metals' Iron Creek cobalt project in Lemhi County, Idaho, USA.

The property consists of 36 lode mining claims which total approximately 700 acres.

The property was discovered in 1967 and since then extensive successful geophysical surveys and drilling has been done at the property.

Historical drilling on the property includes 19 drill holes and extensive trenching and surface sampling. Historical drill holes encountered strong mineral occurrences of cobalt and gold. Results include: o IC03-03 o IC03-04 o IC03-07 1.5m @ 0.54% Co and 8.5g/t Au 4.6m @ 0.34% Co and 8.3g/t Au 3.0m @ 0.08% Co and 9.2g/t Au.

ADDITIONAL CLAIMS STAKED BY HYBRID MINERALS

Hybrid Minerals Inc. has staked 19 additional claims (380 acres) that cover open ground between the Company's CAS claim block and Scientific Metals Iron Creek Cobalt Project. The CAS project now totals 55 claims for a total of 1080 acres in total. The area that is under claim includes geologic formations and structures that host cobalt/copper/gold deposits throughout the Belt and as identified on the existing CAS claims block. Additional surface work will be done to identify exploration targets including drilling and trenching.

AEROMAGNETIC SURVEY TO COMMENCE AT CAS PROJECT

Hybrid Minerals is also pleased to report that the company has contracted V.P. Airrborne Services to conduct an airborne aeromagnetic survey of the CAS property in the coming weeks.

The survey will be conducted with a Bell Jet Ranger 206B helicopter using a state-of-the-art high sensitivity cesium vapor airborne magnetometer. Flight lines are oriented NW-SE, 200 meters apart with a drape of about 100 meters above the surface. A total of 466 line miles were flown. On board and ground based instrumentation were used to assure maximum accuracy of data.

Data will be processed, edited, and corrected. Contour maps will then be selected to best display the magnetic data. This information will be used to outline the trend of geologic units that host and control cobalt and gold deposits within the Idaho Cobalt Belt. It will also be used to guide exploration drilling and trenching on the CAS property.

Hybrid Minerals is advancing the CAS Cobalt Project rapidly and is filing applications to retest historical drill holes for the cobalt potential of the property. Hybrid Minerals is also seeking to obtain a public company listing on the TSX-V via an RTO or similar transaction with a listed company.

For further information, visit our website at www.hybrid-minerals.com and contact Kal Malhi, President, Bullrun Capital Inc., at kal@bullruncapital.ca or cell: 604-805-4602.

Map of CAS Project and New Claims



Map of CAS Project and New Claims

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://www.accesswire.com/uploads/HybridMinerals_5.8.2017.jpg

SOURCE: Hybrid Minerals Inc.