Phillips Dayes Law Firm: Phoenix Attorney Jeffrey Phillips Launches New Website

Jeffrey Phillips, co-founder of the firm, says, "I have been working in the field of employment law for many years, eventually starting my own law firm in Phoenix, offering assistance to local people and companies. We recently decided to expand our services, offering employment law assistance in a national level. We felt this needed to be reflected in a new website, which has now gone live."

In order to assist clients in the best way they can, the firm offers a free initial consultation with Jeffrey Phillips. During this consultation, the issue can be explored in greater depth, and a plan can be created in order to address this in a professional manner. Jeffrey Phillips has offered his skills for decades, having an extensive understanding of employment law in Arizona. In order to offer assistance on a national level, the firm will consider the case at hand, and then refer the client to the best lawyer to represent them in their particular geographical area.

Meanwhile, the firm's previous website, at http://www.jeffreyphillipsphoenix.com/, continues to be active. This website, however, focuses specifically on cases in Phoenix, AZ, and it has a stronger focus on personal injury law, rather than employment law. The site describes the particular cases that Phillips focuses on, including car accidents, long term disabilities, wrongful death, and brain injuries. Furthermore, this website shows the key offices across the nation, which are in San Jose, Tucson, San Diego, Salt Lake City, Oakland, San Francisco, and Albuquerque.

Those who require legal assistance, whether it is for employment law or for personal injury law, are encouraged to contact the firm as soon as possible. The initial consultation, for which an appointment can be made online on either of the two websites, is completely free.

