ACCESSWIRE·Mehr Nachrichten von ACCESSWIRE

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Shareholders It Has Filed in U.S. District Court to Recover Losses Suffered by Investors in INSYS Therapeutics, Inc.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 8, 2017 / The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of INSYS Therapeutics, Inc. ("INSYS") (NASDAQ: INSY) between February 23, 2016 and March 15, 2017. You are hereby notified that Levi & Korsinsky has commenced the class action Erdmann v. INSYS Therapeutics, Inc.., et al. (Case No. 1:17-cv-02225) in the USDC for the Southern District of New York. Click here to view the complaint. To get more information go to: http://www.zlk.com/pslra/insys-therapeutics-inc?wire=1 or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) INSYS had overstated its 2015 net revenue; (2) INSYS had misstated its sales allowances for 2016; (3) accordingly, the Company lacked effective internal controls over financial reporting; and (4) as a result, INSYS public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Take Action: if you suffered a loss in INSYS you have until May 16, 2017 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation, and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
30 Broad Street - 24th Floor
New York, NY10004
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Toll Free: (877) 363-5972
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com

SOURCE: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP


© 2017 ACCESSWIRE