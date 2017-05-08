Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 8, 2017) - Kramer Capital Corp. (TSXV: KRM.H) (the "Company" or "Kramer"), a capital pool company as defined under Policy 2.4 of the TSX Venture Exchange, and Sixty North Gold Mining Ltd., formerly 1082138 B.C. Ltd., announce that they mutually agree to the termination of the letter of intent dated February 8, 2017 between Kramer and Sixty North Gold Mining Ltd. Accordingly, it is anticipated that the common shares of Kramer will resume trading on NEX at the opening of the market on May 10, 2017.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For Further Information, Please Contact:

Kramer Capital Corp.

Richard Graham, Director

Telephone: (604) 689-1428

Not for distribution to U.S. Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United States