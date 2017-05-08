

MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) - The Foreign Ministers of the United States and Russia will meet in Washington D.C. on Wednesday to discuss Syria, Ukraine, and bilateral issues.



Russia and the United States are active players in the fight against Islamic State in Syria, but on different sides.



US air strikes on a Syrian airbase last month in retaliation for the deadly chemical weapons attack by Syrian forces had evoked sharp criticism by Moscow.



The United States, which is leading a coalition of allied nations in the fight against Islamic State, claims significant gains in reducing the terrorist outfit's strength in the Middle East.



On Syria, the Secretary of State Rex Tillerson intends to discuss with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov efforts to de-escalate violence, provide humanitarian assistance to the Syrian people, and set the stage for a political settlement of the conflict, the US State Department said Monday.



On Ukraine, the two sides will discuss the need to stop the violence in eastern Ukraine and resolve the conflict through the full implementation of the Minsk agreements.



The Russian Foreign Minister will begin a three day visit of the United States on May 9.



After his Washington meeting, Lavrov will participate in the ministerial meeting of the Arctic Council in Fairbanks, Alaska, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement Monday.



