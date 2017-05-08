Global Cancer Immunotherapy Market & Clinical Trials Outlook Report 2017-2022 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Cancer Immunotherapy Market & Clinical Trials Outlook 2022" report to their offering.

Global Cancer Immunotherapy Market & Clinical Trials Outlook 2022 report gives comprehensive insight on clinical and non-clinical developments in the field of cancer immunotherapy. As per report findings, cancer immunotherapy has emerged as the new growth frontier for the pharmaceutical companies involved in the clinical research and development of cancer drugs and therapeutics. Currently there are more than 2000 cancer immunotherapies based drugs/therapies are in clinical pipeline. Majority of these are in preclinical, Phase-I and Phase-II trials. There are 14 cancer vaccine, 44 Cancer monoclonal antibodies, 3 cancer cell therapies and 61 cancer Immunomodulators are commercially available in the market.



Pharmaceutical companies are actively engaged in research and development of cancer immunotherapies because of large unmet medical necessities. Investigators are trying to come forth with innovative cancer immunotherapeutic products having high safety and efficacy profiles which are not offered by conventional therapeutics. Higher investments in research and development segment could significantly increase the drug discovery rates which will alleviate the medical condition of cancer patients. Simultaneously, technological advancements are being made due to which development of worthy candidates with high commercialization and pharmacological potential is expected to increase in coming years.



Investigators are trying to decipher underlying principle of cancer progression and proliferation. Different cancer indications have different requirements for developing effective therapeutics due to which identification of these factors have become important. This knowledge would be used for developing innovative cancer immunotherapies for various malignancies.



Cancer immunotherapeutics based on these discoveries would pave path for market introduction of highly effective therapeutics. Some progress has been made which could be noticed by observing plethora of cancer immunotherapeutics available for different cancer indications. Their clinical pipeline is also developing rapidly and various products are at different stages of clinical trials. They are expected to offer severe competition to presently available cancer therapeutics with modest pharmacological efficacy.



Cancer immunotherapies have been used for limited number of malignancies as compared to other drug categories. Mostly hematological malignancies like follicular lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia and diffuse large B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma have remained the focal point. Other cancer indications like melanoma, NSCLC, prostate cancer and RCC have also got cancer immunotherapeutics.



Most like, cancer therapeutics in clinical trials would be able to present positive data that will allow them to easily enter in global market. Cancer incidences are escalating rapidly and cancer immuno therapeutics seems to play an important role in offering better medical care to patients. Some of them have received FDA's accelerated approval and breakthrough therapy designation due to their superior pharmacological benefits. It is expected that similar progress would be shown by cancer immunotherapeutics under development for different malignancies.



- Competitive Analysis



Key Topics Covered:



1. Immunotherapy: Mending Cancer Regimens

1.1 Preface to Cancer Immunotherapy

1.2 Evolution of Cancer Immunotherapy



2. Categorization of Cancer Immunotherapy

2.1 Specific Cancer Immunotherapy

2.1.1 Cancer Vaccines

2.1.2 Monoclonal Antibodies

2.2 Non-Specific Cancer Immunotherapy

2.2.1 Adoptive Cell Transfer Immunotherapy

2.2.2 Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors



3. Fundamentals of Cancer Vaccines

3.1 Prologue of Cancer Vaccines

3.2 Cancer Vaccines in Immunotherapy

3.3 Commercial Aspects of Cancer Vaccines



4. New Era of Monoclonal Antibodies

4.1 Rudiments of Monoclonal Antibodies

4.2 Advents of Monoclonal Antibodies

4.3 Commercial Aspects of Monoclonal Antibodies



5. Trails of T-Cell Therapies

5.1 Adoptive Cell Transfer Technology

5.2 Strategies of Adoptive Cell Transfer

5.3 Commercial Aspects of Adoptive Cell Therapy



6. Aspects of Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors

6.1 Prelude to Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors

6.2 Implications of Immunecheck Point Inhibitors

6.3 Commercial Aspects of Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors



7. Immunomodulators in Cancer Immunotherapy

7.1 Perspective of Immunomodulators

7.2 Clinical Aspects of Immunomodulators

7.3 Commercial Aspects of Immunomodulators



8. Oncolytic Viral Immunotherapy

8.1 Concept to Oncolytic Viruses

8.2 Potential Approaches of Oncolytic Viruses

8.3 Commercial Aspects of Oncolytic Viruses



9. Cytokines in Cancer Immunotherapy

9.1 Fundamentals of Cytokines

9.2 Classification of Cytokines

9.3 Commercial Aspects of Cytokines



10. Interferons in Immunotherapy

10.1 Potentials of Interferons

10.2 Classification of Interferons

10.3 Clinical Applications of Interferons



11. Interleukins in Immunotherapy

11.1 Potentials of Interleukins

11.2 Clinical Applications of Interleukins



12. GM-CSF in Immunotherapy

12.1 Potentials of GM-CSF

12.2 Clinical Applications of GM-CSF



13. Global Economic Evaluations

13.1 Economic Aspects of Cancer Immunotherapy

13.2 Cancer Immunotherapy Cost by Product



14. Market Aspects of Cancer Immunotherapy

14.1 Current Market Trends

14.2 Cancer Immunotherapy Pipeline Overview



15. Global Cancer Immunotherapy Market Dynamics

15.1 Favorable Market Parameters

15.2 Commercialization Challenges



16. Marketed Cancer Cell Therapies Drugs

16.1 Sipuleucel-T (Provenge®)

16.2 T-Lymphocyte Cell Therapy(Immuncell-LC®)



17. Marketed Cancer Cytokines Drugs

17.1 Aldesleukin (Proleukin®)

17.2 Denileukin Diftitox (ONTAK®)

17.3 Interferon Alpha (Multiferon®)

17.4 Interferon Alpha-2a (Roferon-A®)

17.5 Interferon Alpha-2a (Veldona®)

17.6 Interferon Alpha-2a Biosimilar(Inferon/Inmutag)

17.7 Interferon Alpha-2b(Intron® A)

17.8 Interferon Alpha-2b Biosimilar(Bioferon)

17.9 Interferon Alpha-2b Biosimilar (Intalfa®)

17.10 Interferon Alpha-2b Biosimilar

17.11 Interferon-Alpha-n3 (Alferon N®)

17.12 Interferon-Beta-1b (Feron®)

17.13 Interferon-Gamma (Ogamma®)

17.14 Interleukin-2 Biosimilar (Ilcass)

17.15 Teceleukin (Imunace)



18. Marketed Cancer Vaccines

18.1 Bladder Cancer Vaccine (PACIS®)

18.2 Bladder Cancer Vaccine

18.3 BV NSCLC 001

18.4 Dendritic Cell Vaccine (CreaVax-HCC®, CreaVax-PC® & CreaVax-RCC®)

18.5 Human Papillomavirus Vaccine Quadrivalent (Gardasil®/Silgard®)

18.6 Human Papillomavirus Vaccine Recombinant Bivalent (Cervarix®)

18.7 Melanoma Vaccine (MVax®)

18.8 Melanoma Vaccine (Melacine®)

18.9 Racotumomab (Vaxira®)

18.10 Sipuleucel-T (Provenge®)

18.11 Tertomotide (LucaVax)

18.12 Vitespen (Oncophage®)



19. Marketed Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies

19.1 Bevacizumab

19.2 Trastuzumab Emtansine

19.3 Trastuzumab Subcutaneous

19.4 Brentuximab Vedotin

19.5 Catumaxomab

19.6 Ipilimumab

19.7 Nivolumab

19.8 Pembrolizumab

19.9 Pertuzumab

19.10 Rituximab

19.11 Trastuzumab



20. Global Cancer Immunotherapy Market Future Prospects



21. Competitive Landscape

21.1 Abbvie

21.2 Advaxis

21.3 Altor BioScience

21.4 Amgen

21.5 Biogen Idec

21.6 Biogenomics

21.7 Celldex Therapeutics

21.8 Dendreon Corporation

21.9 Eli Lilly

21.10 Expression Genetics

21.11 Galena Biopharma

21.12 Genmab

21.13 Gilead Sciences

21.14 GlaxoSmithKline

21.15 ImmunoCellular Therapeutics

21.16 ImmunoGen

21.17 Inovio Pharmaceuticals

21.18 IRX Therapeutics

21.19 Merck

21.20 NeoStem Oncology

21.21 NewLink Genetics

21.22 Northwest Biotherapeutics

21.23 Novartis

21.24 Peregrine Pharmaceuticals

21.25 Pfizer

21.26 Philogen

21.27 Regulon

21.28 Roche

21.29 Seattle Genetics

21.30 ZymoGenetics



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/5m873c/global_cancer

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716