Global Cancer Immunotherapy Market & Clinical Trials Outlook Report 2017-2022 - Research and Markets

Global Cancer Immunotherapy Market & Clinical Trials Outlook 2022 report gives comprehensive insight on clinical and non-clinical developments in the field of cancer immunotherapy. As per report findings, cancer immunotherapy has emerged as the new growth frontier for the pharmaceutical companies involved in the clinical research and development of cancer drugs and therapeutics. Currently there are more than 2000 cancer immunotherapies based drugs/therapies are in clinical pipeline. Majority of these are in preclinical, Phase-I and Phase-II trials. There are 14 cancer vaccine, 44 Cancer monoclonal antibodies, 3 cancer cell therapies and 61 cancer Immunomodulators are commercially available in the market.
Pharmaceutical companies are actively engaged in research and development of cancer immunotherapies because of large unmet medical necessities. Investigators are trying to come forth with innovative cancer immunotherapeutic products having high safety and efficacy profiles which are not offered by conventional therapeutics. Higher investments in research and development segment could significantly increase the drug discovery rates which will alleviate the medical condition of cancer patients. Simultaneously, technological advancements are being made due to which development of worthy candidates with high commercialization and pharmacological potential is expected to increase in coming years.
Investigators are trying to decipher underlying principle of cancer progression and proliferation. Different cancer indications have different requirements for developing effective therapeutics due to which identification of these factors have become important. This knowledge would be used for developing innovative cancer immunotherapies for various malignancies.
Cancer immunotherapeutics based on these discoveries would pave path for market introduction of highly effective therapeutics. Some progress has been made which could be noticed by observing plethora of cancer immunotherapeutics available for different cancer indications. Their clinical pipeline is also developing rapidly and various products are at different stages of clinical trials. They are expected to offer severe competition to presently available cancer therapeutics with modest pharmacological efficacy.
Cancer immunotherapies have been used for limited number of malignancies as compared to other drug categories. Mostly hematological malignancies like follicular lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia and diffuse large B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma have remained the focal point. Other cancer indications like melanoma, NSCLC, prostate cancer and RCC have also got cancer immunotherapeutics.
Most like, cancer therapeutics in clinical trials would be able to present positive data that will allow them to easily enter in global market. Cancer incidences are escalating rapidly and cancer immuno therapeutics seems to play an important role in offering better medical care to patients. Some of them have received FDA's accelerated approval and breakthrough therapy designation due to their superior pharmacological benefits. It is expected that similar progress would be shown by cancer immunotherapeutics under development for different malignancies.
- Competitive Analysis
Key Topics Covered:
1. Immunotherapy: Mending Cancer Regimens
1.1 Preface to Cancer Immunotherapy
1.2 Evolution of Cancer Immunotherapy
2. Categorization of Cancer Immunotherapy
2.1 Specific Cancer Immunotherapy
2.1.1 Cancer Vaccines
2.1.2 Monoclonal Antibodies
2.2 Non-Specific Cancer Immunotherapy
2.2.1 Adoptive Cell Transfer Immunotherapy
2.2.2 Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors
3. Fundamentals of Cancer Vaccines
3.1 Prologue of Cancer Vaccines
3.2 Cancer Vaccines in Immunotherapy
3.3 Commercial Aspects of Cancer Vaccines
4. New Era of Monoclonal Antibodies
4.1 Rudiments of Monoclonal Antibodies
4.2 Advents of Monoclonal Antibodies
4.3 Commercial Aspects of Monoclonal Antibodies
5. Trails of T-Cell Therapies
5.1 Adoptive Cell Transfer Technology
5.2 Strategies of Adoptive Cell Transfer
5.3 Commercial Aspects of Adoptive Cell Therapy
6. Aspects of Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors
6.1 Prelude to Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors
6.2 Implications of Immunecheck Point Inhibitors
6.3 Commercial Aspects of Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors
7. Immunomodulators in Cancer Immunotherapy
7.1 Perspective of Immunomodulators
7.2 Clinical Aspects of Immunomodulators
7.3 Commercial Aspects of Immunomodulators
8. Oncolytic Viral Immunotherapy
8.1 Concept to Oncolytic Viruses
8.2 Potential Approaches of Oncolytic Viruses
8.3 Commercial Aspects of Oncolytic Viruses
9. Cytokines in Cancer Immunotherapy
9.1 Fundamentals of Cytokines
9.2 Classification of Cytokines
9.3 Commercial Aspects of Cytokines
10. Interferons in Immunotherapy
10.1 Potentials of Interferons
10.2 Classification of Interferons
10.3 Clinical Applications of Interferons
11. Interleukins in Immunotherapy
11.1 Potentials of Interleukins
11.2 Clinical Applications of Interleukins
12. GM-CSF in Immunotherapy
12.1 Potentials of GM-CSF
12.2 Clinical Applications of GM-CSF
13. Global Economic Evaluations
13.1 Economic Aspects of Cancer Immunotherapy
13.2 Cancer Immunotherapy Cost by Product
14. Market Aspects of Cancer Immunotherapy
14.1 Current Market Trends
14.2 Cancer Immunotherapy Pipeline Overview
15. Global Cancer Immunotherapy Market Dynamics
15.1 Favorable Market Parameters
15.2 Commercialization Challenges
16. Marketed Cancer Cell Therapies Drugs
16.1 Sipuleucel-T (Provenge®)
16.2 T-Lymphocyte Cell Therapy(Immuncell-LC®)
17. Marketed Cancer Cytokines Drugs
17.1 Aldesleukin (Proleukin®)
17.2 Denileukin Diftitox (ONTAK®)
17.3 Interferon Alpha (Multiferon®)
17.4 Interferon Alpha-2a (Roferon-A®)
17.5 Interferon Alpha-2a (Veldona®)
17.6 Interferon Alpha-2a Biosimilar(Inferon/Inmutag)
17.7 Interferon Alpha-2b(Intron® A)
17.8 Interferon Alpha-2b Biosimilar(Bioferon)
17.9 Interferon Alpha-2b Biosimilar (Intalfa®)
17.10 Interferon Alpha-2b Biosimilar
17.11 Interferon-Alpha-n3 (Alferon N®)
17.12 Interferon-Beta-1b (Feron®)
17.13 Interferon-Gamma (Ogamma®)
17.14 Interleukin-2 Biosimilar (Ilcass)
17.15 Teceleukin (Imunace)
18. Marketed Cancer Vaccines
18.1 Bladder Cancer Vaccine (PACIS®)
18.2 Bladder Cancer Vaccine
18.3 BV NSCLC 001
18.4 Dendritic Cell Vaccine (CreaVax-HCC®, CreaVax-PC® & CreaVax-RCC®)
18.5 Human Papillomavirus Vaccine Quadrivalent (Gardasil®/Silgard®)
18.6 Human Papillomavirus Vaccine Recombinant Bivalent (Cervarix®)
18.7 Melanoma Vaccine (MVax®)
18.8 Melanoma Vaccine (Melacine®)
18.9 Racotumomab (Vaxira®)
18.10 Sipuleucel-T (Provenge®)
18.11 Tertomotide (LucaVax)
18.12 Vitespen (Oncophage®)
19. Marketed Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies
19.1 Bevacizumab
19.2 Trastuzumab Emtansine
19.3 Trastuzumab Subcutaneous
19.4 Brentuximab Vedotin
19.5 Catumaxomab
19.6 Ipilimumab
19.7 Nivolumab
19.8 Pembrolizumab
19.9 Pertuzumab
19.10 Rituximab
19.11 Trastuzumab
20. Global Cancer Immunotherapy Market Future Prospects
21. Competitive Landscape
21.1 Abbvie
21.2 Advaxis
21.3 Altor BioScience
21.4 Amgen
21.5 Biogen Idec
21.6 Biogenomics
21.7 Celldex Therapeutics
21.8 Dendreon Corporation
21.9 Eli Lilly
21.10 Expression Genetics
21.11 Galena Biopharma
21.12 Genmab
21.13 Gilead Sciences
21.14 GlaxoSmithKline
21.15 ImmunoCellular Therapeutics
21.16 ImmunoGen
21.17 Inovio Pharmaceuticals
21.18 IRX Therapeutics
21.19 Merck
21.20 NeoStem Oncology
21.21 NewLink Genetics
21.22 Northwest Biotherapeutics
21.23 Novartis
21.24 Peregrine Pharmaceuticals
21.25 Pfizer
21.26 Philogen
21.27 Regulon
21.28 Roche
21.29 Seattle Genetics
21.30 ZymoGenetics
