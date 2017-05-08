Minnesota installed 203 MW-DC of solar during the first quarter, adding to 207 MW deployed in 2016. The state is expecting to reach more than 800 MW of installed capacity by the end of this year.

In Minnesota, seeds planted years ago may finally be blooming. The state was a national leader in community solar policy, with enabling legislation passed in 2013, and additionally hosts a healthy renewable portfolio standard and net metering policy.

But despite hosting one of the nation's largest solar construction companies, Minnesota's solar market remained small for years. The state had less than 40 MW-DC of installed solar capacity as of last fall, and in 2015 was in the bottom half of solar markets in the United States.

All that has changed in the last six months. According to statistics released by the Minnesota Commerce ...

