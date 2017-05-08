WINNIPEG, MB--(Marketwired - May 08, 2017) - IC Group, a Winnipeg-based digital rewards solutions agency specializing in loyalty programs, digital promotions and Twitter auto response, today proudly announces their involvement in delivering the Twitter arm of Nike's boundary-pushing 'Breaking2' campaign.

With Nike's sub-2 hour marathon attempt being a 'closed event', there was an emphasis on staying current with Breaking2 news, and watching the event unfold live, through digital channels. As such, one of the most prominent ways interested users could keep up with Breaking2 was through Twitter. IC Group's auto response Bot platform (QWVR) was used to deliver both automated reminders and live updates to global Twitter audiences.

To opt into the program, Twitter users across the globe simply had to Tweet, Retweet, or Like the published Breaking2 call-to-action Tweet to opt-in for automatic updates, reducing the need for social managers to manually keep Twitter users up-to-date.

Sunil Bridgelall, IC Group's Vice President of Delivery, said "It has been a true privilege to play a role in the inspirational Breaking2 campaign." Marc Caron, COO of IC Group, added, "We are extremely experienced in delivering large auto response programs on Twitter. The dynamic content involved in this process, along with the scale of the global audience, proved a natural fit for IC Group."

About IC Group

IC Group is a world-leading provider of digital rewards solutions. Experts at flawlessly delivering loyalty programs, digital promotions, and Twitter auto response conversations, we work with some of the biggest and most high profile brands & agencies on the planet. For more information, visit icgrouplp.com.