VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/08/17 -- International Wastewater Systems Inc. ("IWS" or the "Company") (CSE: IWS)(CSE: IWS.CN)(CNSX: IWS)(FRANKFURT: IWI)(OTC PINK: INTWF) announces that Yaron Conforti will be leaving his role as the Company's Chief Financial Officer and a member of its Board of Directors, to pursue new opportunities.

Mr. Conforti will remain a consultant to IWS to assist with the transition to the newly appointed CFO, Mr. David Alexander, CA, CPA. Mr. Alexander has extensive experience as a CFO and his past achievements include CFO of Arakis Energy Corporation (subsequently sold to Talisman Energy TSX: TLM), and Nortran Pharmaceuticals, Inc., (later Cardiome Pharma NASDAQ: CRME).

Lynn Mueller, Chairman and CEO of IWS commented: "Yaron Conforti provided valuable leadership as our CFO and a member of our Board of Directors since 2015. I would like to thank him for his contributions and wish him every success in the future. We welcome David Alexander, an experienced CFO who further strengthens our management team during a period of significant growth for IWS."

About International Wastewater Systems Inc.

International Wastewater Systems Inc. is a world leader in thermal heat recovery. IWS systems recycle thermal energy from wastewater, generating the most energy efficient and economical systems for heating, cooling & hot water for commercial, residential and industrial buildings. IWS is publicly traded in Canada (CSE: IWS)(CSE: IWS.CN)(CNSX: IWS), the United States (OTC PINK: INTWF) and Germany (FRANKFURT: IWI).

