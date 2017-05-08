Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 8, 2017) - Oakwest Capital Corporation ("Oakwest") announces that it has disposed of 1,600,000 common shares ("Common Shares") of Firan Technology Group Corporation ("Firan") on the Toronto Stock Exchange at a price of $4.26 per share for aggregate proceeds of $6,816,000 (the "Transaction") on May 5, 2017. The number of Common Shares sold pursuant to the Transaction represents 7.1% of the total issued and outstanding Common Shares of the Firan on a non-diluted basis.

Prior to the Transaction, Oakwest had ownership and control, directly or indirectly over an aggregate 6,014,987 Common Shares, representing approximately 26.7% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares of Firan on a non-diluted basis. After giving effect to the Transaction, Oakwest owns 4,414,987 Common Shares, representing approximately 19.6% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares of the Issuer on a non-diluted basis.

Oakwest disposed of the Common Shares for investment purposes and may, depending on the market and other conditions, increase or decrease its beneficial ownership of the securities of the Issuer, whether in the open market, by privately negotiated agreements or otherwise, subject to general market conditions and other available investment and business opportunities.

This press release is issued in connection with the filing of an early warning report by Oakwest pursuant to the requirements of National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bids and Insider Reporting Issues. To obtain a copy of the Early Warning Report filed by Oakwest, please refer to Firan' SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com or contact:

Oakwest Capital Corporation

Robert J. Beutel, President

Phone: (416) 932-6302

