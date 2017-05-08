TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 05/08/17 -- The Ontario Federation of Labour is joining with the Canadian Labour Congress to co-host a street party for a fair future, right downtown Toronto on Thursday at 12 noon.

The march and street party are part of the Canadian Labour Congress 28th Convention, currently underway at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre from May 8-12.

Here in Ontario and right across the country, unions and their members are pushing for a fair future which includes decent work, a $15 minimum wage and the right to join a union. It also means challenging sexism, racism, Islamophobia and xenophobia, while championing equity, social justice, and a green economy.

The event will begin with a march at 12 noon on Thursday, May 11 leaving from the Metro Toronto Convention Centre north building and heading east on Front Street. At Simcoe Street, one group will turn north to King and then east to the corner of King West and Bay Streets. The second group will proceed east on Front to Bay, then north on Bay.

The two groups will meet at the intersection of King West and Bay Streets for the street party, where the music and speakers will welcome the crowd to a celebration of the role that Canada's unions play in making Canada a fairer country for all.

This is a child-friendly event with a DJ dance party, popcorn, ice cream, and other festivities.

What: Rally and street party When: 12:00 p.m., Thursday, May 11 Where: Corner of King Street West and Bay Street, Toronto Who: Hassan Yussuff, President, Canadian Labour Congress Chris Buckley, President, Ontario Federation of Labour Rawan Habib, Vice-President, Campaigns and Advocacy - York Federation of Students Bilan Arte, National Chairperson, Canadian Federation of Students

