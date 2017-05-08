Brooks Life Science Systems Launches its BioStudies' Biobank Data Management System with Built-in Data Visualization Capabilities from MicroStrategy

Life Science companies, academic research institutions and biobanks can now achieve comprehensive visualization of biobank sample collection data with disparate databases

CHELMSFORD, Mass., May 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Brooks Life Science Systems (Brooks) is launching its newest informatics platform, BioStudies', to provide the industry's most comprehensive purpose-built sample intelligence software system integrated with market leading enterprise analytics and mobility software from MicroStrategy® Incorporated (Nasdaq: MSTR). This new solution integrates innovative visualization and dashboard capabilities within BioStudies to support global sharing of biobank sample data and advance the optimization of biological samples for research purposes.

"The combination of our new, dynamic, user-friendly dashboard interface and MicroStrategy's data visualization and analytics capabilities has led to an integrated informatics platform that fully addresses biological sample management workflows unlike any other solution in the market," said Mark Fish, "general manager, Informatics, Brooks Life Science Systems. "BioStudies is a comprehensive resource for anyone involved in the collection, inventory management, research and related testing of biological samples."

"Brooks Life Science Systems is a shining example of how our OEM partners are creating innovative, analytically rich applications by embedding MicroStrategy 10' into their offering," said Mark Gambill, CMO, MicroStrategy Incorporated. "MicroStrategy combines breadth of functionality, high performance at scale, comprehensive Software Development Kits (SDK), a rich set of Application Programming Interfaces (APIs), mobile readiness and white label capabilities in one platform, making it easy for our partners to power their embedded analytics offerings with MicroStrategy. In addition to connecting to a wide variety of data sources, MicroStrategy prides itself on having an open and secure modern analytics platform. MicroStrategy 10's full breadth of capabilities will help Brooks Life Science Systems define and advance biopharmaceutical and medical research around the world."

Designed specifically to integrate global sample inventory data, BioStudies is a robust, user configurable solution that connects sample inventory information with consent, phenotypic and clinical data, giving customers a single tool that supports an integrated approach to managing sample collections within population and research-based studies. Further, BioStudies enables improved sample lifecycle management of valuable samples from collection, through manifesting, receipt, storage, analysis and disposal. BioStudies can also integrate data from Brooks' automated biostores, instruments and equipment, giving researchers a single, cohesive sample data management solution.

BioStudies leverages the innovative Brooks ISIDOR® operating system to enable researchers and biobank managers to realize the true value of collected samples and respective data from around the world.

Brooks will give live demos of BioStudies at their booth, number 401/500, during the International Society of Biological and Environmental Repositories Annual Meeting, being held May 9-12,2017,in Toronto. To register, visit here. BioStudies will also be on display during the annual Bio-IT World Conference and Expo, May 23-35 in Boston.

About Brooks Life Science Systems

Brooks Life Science Systems is a division of Brooks Automation (Nasdaq: BRKS), a leading worldwide provider of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor manufacturing and life sciences. Our company provides comprehensive sample lifecycle management solutions including industry-leading sample automation, consumables and equipment, cryopreservation products, innovative technology and flexible onsite and offsite temperature-controlled management of compound and biological samples. With an expert team of sample management consultants, we set the industry benchmark in providing high-quality management of research samples with our state-of-the-art storage automation and cold-chain products, temperature-controlled storage facilities, global logistics services including our Relofleet®mobile biorepository, innovative sample bioprocessing solutions and our ISIDOR® transformational technology platform which integrates research samples and data. Our products, services and technology solutions support hundreds of bioscience customers around the world including the top 20 biopharmaceutical companies. Visit us atwww.brooks.com/lifescience

About MicroStrategy Incorporated

MicroStrategy(Nasdaq: MSTR) is a worldwide leader in enterprise analytics and mobility software. A pioneer in the BI and analytics space, MicroStrategy delivers innovative software that empowers people to make better decisions and transform the way they do business. We provide our enterprise customers with world-class software and expert services so they can deploy unique intelligence applications. To learn more, visit MicroStrategy online, and follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

