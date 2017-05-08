U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) announced today that Andy Cecere, president and chief executive officer, and Terry Dolan, vice chairman and chief financial officer, will present at the Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference 2017. The presentation will begin at 1:00 p.m. BST (8:00 a.m. EDT) on Tuesday, May 16, 2017, in London, UK.

A live audio-webcast of the session will be available through U.S. Bancorp's website at usbank.com. To access the webcast, go to U.S. Bancorp's website and click on "About U.S. Bank" and then "Webcasts & Presentations" under the Investor/Shareholder information heading, which is at the left side near the bottom of the page. A replay of the webcast will be available after the live event at the same location on the website and will remain posted for 90 days.

About U.S. Bancorp

Minneapolis-based U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB), with $450 billion in assets as of March 31, 2017, is the parent company of U.S. Bank National Association, the fifth largest commercial bank in the United States. The Company operates 3,091 banking offices in 25 states and 4,838 ATMs and provides a comprehensive line of banking, investment, mortgage, trust and payment services products to consumers, businesses and institutions. Visit U.S. Bancorp on the web at www.usbank.com.

