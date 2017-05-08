India Diesel Gensets Market Forecast & Opportunities, 2021 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The diesel gensets market in India is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during 2016 - 2021. Low and medium voltage diesel gensets cumulatively accounted for a majority share in the country's diesel gensets market in 2015, primarily on account of growing demand from residential and commercial establishments.

Backed by thriving IT industry, increasing establishment of Special Economic Zone (SEZs) and growing number of government infrastructure projects such as metro rails, smart cities, expansion of state & national highways, the country's diesel gensets market is expected to grow at a healthy pace during 2016-2021. India faces huge power supply deficits in every region. In order to run businesses, manufacturers cannot depend entirely on the country's power grid system. Consequently, various organizations, industries, real estate companies, hospitals, etc., rely on diesel gensets to address their increasing power requirements.

On the other hand, the demand for high and very high voltage diesel gensets in India is majorly being accounted for by manufacturing sector due to their continuous power supply requirements. In 2015, manufacturing sector was the largest end-user of diesel gensets in India, followed by commercial and residential sectors.



India Diesel Gensets Market report discusses the following aspects of India diesel gensets market:



India Diesel Gensets Market Size, Share & Forecast

Segmental Analysis - By Rating (Low Voltage (5kVA-75kVA), Medium Voltage (75.1kVA-350kVA), High Voltage (350.1kVA-750kVA) & Very High Voltage (750.1kVA-3000kVA)), By End User (Manufacturing, Commercial, Residential, Telecom, Healthcare and Pharma & Others)

Policy & Regulatory Landscape

Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities

Competitive Landscape & Strategic Recommendations

Market Trends & Developments



Increasing Penetration of Digital Technologies

Growing Focus on Prompt Operations & Maintenance Services

Shift towards Biodiesel Gensets

Implementation of New Emission Limit Initiatives

Growing Demand for Hybrid Renewable Energy Systems

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Analyst View



4. India Diesel Gensets Market Outlook



5. India Diesel Gensets Market Outlook Market Attractiveness Index



6. India Low Voltage (5kVA-75kVA) Diesel Gensets Market Outlook



7. India Medium Voltage (75.1kVA-350kVA) Diesel Gensets Market Outlook



8. India High Voltage (350.1kVA-750kVA) Diesel Gensets Market Outlook



9. India Very High Voltage (750.1kVA-3000kVA) Diesel Gensets Market Outlook



10. Import-Export Analysis



11. Market Dynamics



12. Market Trends & Developments



13. Policy & Regulatory Landscape



14. India Economic Profile



15. Competitive Landscape



16. India Diesel Gensets Rental Market Outlook



17. Raw Material Analysis



18. Voice of Customers



19. Channel Partner Analysis



20. Strategic Recommendations



Companies Mentioned



Ashok Leyland Ltd.

Caterpillar India Private Ltd.

Cummins India Limited

Escorts Ltd.

Greaves Cotton Ltd.

Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd

Kohler Power Systems

Mahindra Powerol Limited

Sonalika Group

VE Commercial Vehicle Ltd.

