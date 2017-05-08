Video Surveillance Market (CCTV) Global 2017 Trends, Share, Size, Company Profiles, Growth and 2021 Forecasts Report - MarketReportsOnline

PUNE, India, May 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The report "Global Video Surveillance Market: Industry Analysis & Outlook (2017-2021)" analyses the development of this market, with focus on China, U.S. and Europe. The major trends, growth drivers as well as issues being faced by the market are discussed in detail in this report.

The four major players: Hikvision Digital Technology, FLIR Systems Inc., Hanwha Techwin Co. and Tamron Co. & are being profiled along with their key financials and strategies for growth. The report contains a comprehensive analysis of the global video surveillance market along with the study of the regional markets.

Video surveillance, also known as closed-circuit television (CCTV), is the use of video cameras to transmit a signal to a specific place, on a limited set of monitors. It differs from broadcast television in that the signal is not openly transmitted, though it may employ point to point (P2P), point to multipoint (P2MP), or mesh wired or wireless links. Though almost all video cameras fit this definition, the term is most often applied to those used for surveillance in areas that may need monitoring such as bars, banks, casinos, schools, hotels, airports, hospitals, restaurants, military installations and other areas where security is needed.

Video Surveillance is used by governments for intelligence gathering, prevention of crime, protection of a process, person or the investigation of crime. It is also used by criminal organizations to plan and commit crimes, such as robbery and kidnapping, by businesses to gather intelligence, and by private investigators. Due to technological advancements, now there are high resolution cameras which have a better quality and long transmissions. There are various video surveillance equipment present in the video surveillance market today like CCTV, security cameras, analogue security cameras, network security cameras, video encoders, VMS, hardware NVRs, DVRs, megapixel network security cameras, and network video surveillance equipment's.

The global video surveillance market is set to experience favorable growth driven by factors such as increasing international terrorism, Internet of Things (IOT) opportunity and growing urban population. Further, the scope of market growth will be broadened by development of smart cities worldwide and global economic development. However, growth of this budding market will be hindered by associated high cost, stringent regulations and poor trading environment.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Overview

2. Global Market Analysis

3. Regional Market Analysis

4. Market Dynamics

5. Competition

6. Company Profiles

