According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global cardiac ablation marketis projected to grow to USD 4.4 billion by 2021, at a CAGR of nearly 8% over the forecast period.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170508006017/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global cardiac ablation market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

This research report titled 'Global Cardiac Ablation Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This market research report also includes up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

Cardiac ablation is an endovascular procedure that helps to treat an irregular heart rhythm and is performed with the help of an ablation device and catheter. The rising popularity of minimally invasive (MI) procedures with improved medical imaging is increasing the treatment option, which is driving the growth of the cardiac ablation market.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Based on the procedure, the report categorizes the global cardiac ablation market into the following segments:

Atrial fibrillation ablation

Supraventricular tachycardia ablation

Ventricular tachycardia ablation

Atrial fibrillation ablation

"Atrial fibrillation is a condition where there is reduced blood flow to the body, leading to rapid or irregular heart rhythm. Atrial fibrillation ablation occupied a majority 55% of the cardiac ablation market in 2016says Srinivas Sashidhar, a lead analyst at Technavio for cardiovascular devices research.

Atrial fibrillation is the most common type of cardiac arrhythmia, which increases the risk of dementia, stroke, and heart failure. The increasing number of product approvals by the US FDA has helped vendors such as St. Jude Medical and CardioFocus to strengthen their market foothold.

Supraventricular tachycardia ablation

Supraventricular tachycardia is the improper electrical activity originating at or above the atrioventricular node in the heart. Wolff-Parkinson-White syndrome is one of the causative factors for this condition, where there is a short-circuit in the heart's electrical system due to the abnormal electrical connection between the atria and ventricles.

Only a few companies in the market are developing supraventricular cardiac ablation products. St. Jude Medical's TactiCath Quartz irrigated ablation catheter, which is used for supraventricular tachycardia and atrial fibrillation, is one of the most widely used devices in the market segment.

Ventricular tachycardia ablation

"Ventricular tachycardia results from some form of electrical damage to one of the ventricles, resulting in a pulse rate of more than 100 beats per minute. Ventricular tachycardia ablation is mostly used in combination with implantable cardiovascular defibrillators to prevent strokessays Srinivas.

Automatic Detection of Arrhythmic Substrate (ADAS-VT) developed by Galgo Medical is widely used to map the heart structure. Radiofrequency (RF) ablation catheters are a good option for the treatment of ventricular tachycardia, where the delivery of RF can be improved using robotic catheter ablation products such as Sensei X Robotic Catheter System developed by Hansen Medical.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's research analysts in this report are:

Boston Scientific

Medtronic

St. Jude Medical

Browse Related Reports:

Global Inferior Vena Cava (IVC) Filter Market 2017-2021

Global Coronary Stents Market 2017-2021

Global Radiofrequency Ablation Market 2017-2021

Become a Technavio Insights member and access all three of these reports for a fraction of their original cost. As a Technavio Insights member, you will have immediate access to new reports as they're published in addition to all 6,000+ existing reports covering segments like orthopedics and medical devicescardiovascular and metabolic disorders, and in-vitro diagnostics. This subscription nets you thousands in savings, while staying connected to Technavio's constant transforming research library, helping you make informed business decisions more efficiently.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, resellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170508006017/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com