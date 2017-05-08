Sinch Launches Cutting Edge Video SDK Product

STOCKHOLM, May 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

- Enabling fast and easy integration for in-app video calling.

Sinch, part of CLX Communications AB (publ)(STO: CLX), announces the successful launch of its new cutting edge Video SDK product adding leading, integrated real-time video calling to its portfolio of market leading voice products.

The new Video SDK product from Sinch will supply developers with the necessary tools and scalable infrastructure allowing them to meet a rapidly growing demand for cross-platform integration that make video calls possible from any online or mobile application.

"Adding video calling to the mix of voice tools represents the next big opportunity for enterprises to engage with their customers. Until now the complex process has often been beyond reach for app developers," commented Andreas Bernström, founder and CEO at Sinch.

"The launch of our Video SDK changes everything as it provides developers around the world with ease-of-use and time efficient tools to integrate high quality video calling into their apps. Adding this feature to any voice application will enhance and improve the communications experience the consumer has with the brand."

Video calling is touted to be a major area of growth for enterprises as face-to-face interaction adds a dimension that is immediately engaging. Sinch's Video SDK product functionality deepens user engagement because participants do not have to drop out of their app or website session to participate in a video call on another platform such as WhatsApp, Skype or Messenger.

Typical use cases include in-app interactions in the healthcare, dating, customer support and education sectors, as well as aiding enterprise collaboration across remote teams and locations.

The Video SDK includes features such as proxy fallback, pause and resume, and screenshot capture. What's more the SDK sits on top of the WebRTC architecture, which uses adaptive resolution and video codecs. This guarantees quality service standards such as uptime and HD image resolution.

Sinch's new solution is available on iOS, Android and JavaScript SDKs, giving developers the tools to quickly and easily add peer-to-peer video calling to their apps and works over either a WiFi or a mobile data connection.

About CLX Communications

CLX Communications (CLX) is a leading global provider of cloud-based communication services and solutions to enterprises and mobile operators. CLX's mobile communication services enable companies to quickly, securely and cost-effectively communicate globally with customers and connected devices - Internet of Things (IoT). CLX's solutions enable business-critical communications worldwide via mobile messaging services (SMS), voice services and mobile connectivity services for the IoT. CLX has grown profitably since the company was founded. The Group is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, and has presence in a further 20 countries.

CLX Communications' shares are traded at NASDAQ Stockholm - XSTO: CLX.

To learn more please visit: CLX Communications AB: http://www.clxcommunications.com

About Sinch! http://www.sinch.com

Sinch(part of CLX Communications AB (publ)) is a cloud-based, mobile communications platform that makes adding voice, video, and verification into apps easier than ever. Originally spun out of Rebtel in May 2014, the Sinch team has over 100 years of development experience in the voice industry, and brings this skill and expertise to its powerful range of SDKs and APIs for developers to download and integrate.

Connect to the Sinch platform and enjoy agile infrastructure development while capitalizing on Sinch's years of voice engineering expertise and trusted partnerships with carriers.Sinch eliminates the complexity of building and maintaining communications infrastructures, with simple to integrate SDKs that any developer can use.