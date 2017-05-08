

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sweden-based Kobalt Music Group Monday announced it has raised $75 million in growth capital.



Kobalt, founded in 2000 by CEO Willard Ahdritz, runs an online portal to provide royalty income to artists and allow them to manage their rights and royalties directly.



The Series D round was led by Hearst Entertainment, a unit of the Hearst media company, with participation from Balderton Capital and MSD Capital.



The company plans to 'use the new funding to further scale its unique royalty collections platform to meet the demands of the global surge in music streaming.'



Hearst has also invested previously in Pandora and XM Satellite Radio through its ventures arm, Hearst Ventures.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX