Technavio's latest report on the global chemical peel marketprovides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technavio defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

The research study by Technavio on the global chemical peel market for 2017-2021 provides a detailed industry analysis based on the end-users (dermatology clinics; and hospitals and recreation centers) and geography (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC)

A chemical peel is a treatment, which uses an acid solution to remove the damaged skin layers. Technavio analysts forecast the global chemical peel market to grow to USD 186.12 million by 2021, at a CAGR of nearly 7% over the forecast period.

The top three emerging trends driving the global chemical peel market according to Technavio research analysts are:

Increasing awareness about anti-aging measures

Rise in medical tourism

Rising demand for laser skin resurfacing

In the medical aesthetics field, the facial aesthetics segment is one of the fastest growing due to the increased preference to maintain a youthful look. The US, Brazil, Mexico, Germany, and Spain are the countries generating the highest revenue through cosmetic procedures.

"Chemical peel is facial anti-aging treatment, which is quickly gaining popularity due to its advantages such as reduction in blotchy patches, age spot, and sun damage; acne managementsays Amber Chourasia, a lead analyst at Technavio for health and wellness research.

Developing countries provide high-quality treatments at extremely affordable prices, which is resulting in an influx of people to these countries to avail health services. Individuals travel to countries such as Brazil, Mexico, Costa Rica, Panama, Malaysia, Singapore, Hungary, and India due to the low cost of treatments, improved medical infrastructure, and highly skilled doctors. The improvement in healthcare infrastructure and high-quality medical services in developing countries is expected to boost the market growth for medical tourism further, thus benefitting the energy-based aesthetic devices market.

Advances in technology, such as laser-based aesthetic procedure, have created a significant rise in the number of procedures that are being carried out using lasers. Smaller incisions, lesser pain, reduced hospital stays, and faster recovery time are some of the benefits of laser treatments.

"The number of people undergoing laser treatments is high due to the skin enhancement, reduction of sun damage, wrinkles, and skin disorders such as acne that it provides. The spot targeting provided by the technique is witnessing a rising adoptionsays Amber.

