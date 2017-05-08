--- The textile and apparel industry in Indonesia is one of the top economic contributors and largest employment sources in the country. This labour intensive and export oriented industry has helped Indonesia make its way to the world's top ten largest textile and garment producing countries. Today, Indonesia's textile and apparel industry is still achieving new milestones. Details about the growth for both Indonesia's textile exports and textile sales are some of this week's top stories on BizVibe. BizVibe is the world's smartest B2B marketplace and allows users to discover high quality leads, contact prospects, and source quotes. Register today to connect with over seven million companies around the globe.

Indonesia's Textile Exports Reach New High in the First Two Months of 2017

Recent figures show that Indonesia's exports of textile and textile products were valued at USD 2 billion in the first two months of 2017, representing a 3% increase from the same period last year. Statistics also show that the textile and apparel industry in Indonesia is currently employing over 3 million people, accounting for over 17% of employment in the manufacturing sector. The investment in the country's textile and apparel industry was worth USD 563 million with exports valued at USD 11.87 billion.

Indonesia's textile and apparel industry is expected to be more competitive in the global market, especially as the industry has been integrated from upstream to downstream sectors. However, the industry still needs some revitalization as the majority of factories now use old machines especially weaving and knitting factories. These machines need to be replaced as they are no longer efficient.

Indonesia's Textile Sales Are Booming Thanks to E-commerce

Indonesia's textile and apparel market is currently witnessing a strong growth of sales through E-commerce. With an increasing amount of textile companies adopting this newly technology based system, Indonesia's textiles sales are likely to rise 10% in 2017, compared to only 2.2% growth last year.

The E-commerce market in Indonesia is projected to reach USD 130 billion by 2020, making this archipelago nation the third largest E-commence market in Asia by then, behind China and India. With the number of middle class and internet users on the rise, combined with improving infrastructure, E-commerce sales in Indonesia is expected to further expend in the coming years.

Indonesian Specialty Products in High Demand

Specialty products such as Indonesian batik cloth and other traditional or cultural Indonesian fabrics are currently high demand which is contributing to the country's surge in textiles exports. Indonesia's top export partners for clothing and textiles are the United States, Japan, Turkey, China, and Germany.

According to the Indonesian Textile Association, Indonesia is expected to export USD 4.8 billion worth of textiles and apparel to the US in 2017, accounting for 39% of Indonesia's total textile and apparel exports. However, Textile manufacturers-especially those in the Central Java region-are reportedly also eyeing more Middle Eastern countries as new textile exports destinations as demand for Indonesian textiles from the region increases.

In addition to companies in Indonesia, BizVibe is home to a total of over 100,000 textiles companies

