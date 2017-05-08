Global Dehumidifier Market Forecast & Opportunities, 2021 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Dehumidifier Market By Type, By End Use, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2011-2021" report to their offering.

The global dehumidifier market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of over 6% during 2016 - 2021. Desiccant dehumidifier segment dominated the global dehumidifier market in 2015, and the segment is anticipated to maintain its dominance over the next five years as well.

Clean air, both indoors and outdoors, is essential for good health. People across the globe are becoming aware about the negative impacts of bad indoor air quality on their health, and opting for dehumidifiers, an electronic appliance which reduces the level of humidity in the air and eliminate musty odor. Another major factor driving the sales of dehumidifiers across the globe is increasing instances of respiratory diseases caused by various pollutants present in the air.

Due to mounting exposure to airborne pollutants and irritants with each breath, the number of individuals suffering from air borne diseases has surged over the years. Hence, owing to rising health concerns, consumers across the world are spending heavily on lifestyle products, including dehumidifiers. Some of the other major factors aiding the global dehumidifier market are rapid urbanization, increasing purchasing power, expanding urban population base and depleting air quality. Additionally, changing weather conditions and growing consumer awareness are anticipated to positively influence the global dehumidifier market during forecast period.

Desiccant dehumidifiers are mostly used in industrial and commercial places like construction sites, food storage facilities, etc., where the requirement to operate at a low temperature is mandatory. Moreover, these dehumidifiers are cost-effective and efficient as they can reduce the humidity level of the surroundings to the level below 35%. During the forecast period, Asia-Pacific region is forecast to dominate global dehumidifier market.



Global Dehumidifier Market report 2011-2021 discusses the following aspects of global dehumidifier market:



Global Dehumidifier Market Size, Share & Forecast

Segmental Analysis - By Type (Desiccant/Chemical Absorbent, Refrigerant, Heat Pump/Thermoelectric & Others), By End Use (Industrial, Residential & Commercial)

Regional Analysis - Asia-Pacific , North America , Middle East & Africa , South America and Europe

, , & , and Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities

Competitive Landscape & Strategic Recommendations

Market Trends & Developments



Increasing Respiratory Diseases

Product Innovation

Rising Consumer Spending on Lifestyle Products

Growing Demand from Commercial and Industrial Sectors

Surging use of Desiccant Dehumidifiers

Increasing Demand due to Loss from Spoilage and Corrosion

Rules & Regulations imposed by Governing Authorities

Growing Air Pollution Concerns

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Analyst View



4. Global Dehumidifier Market Outlook



5. Global Desiccant Dehumidifier Market Outlook



6. Global Refrigerant Dehumidifier Market Outlook



7. Global Thermoelectric Dehumidifier Market Outlook



8. Global Other Dehumidifier Market Outlook



9. Asia-Pacific Dehumidifier Market Outlook



10. North America Dehumidifier Market Outlook



11. Middle East & Africa Dehumidifier Market Outlook



12. South America Dehumidifier Market Outlook



13. Europe Dehumidifier Market Outlook



14. Market Dynamics



15. Market Trends & Developments



16. Competitive Landscape



Amfah India

Beijing Yadu Science and Technology Co. Ltd.

Bry-Air Inc.

Carrier Corporation

De' Longhi Appliances Srl

FRAL Srl

Frigidaire

General Filters Inc.

Gree Electrical Appliances

Haier Group

Honeywell International, Inc.

LG Electronics Inc.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Motors and Armatures Inc.

Munters AB

Olimpia Splendid S.p.A

Seibu Giken Co. Ltd.

Therma-Stor LLC

Trotec GmbH Co. Kg.

Whirlpool Corporation

