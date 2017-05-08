The global digestive enzyme supplements marketis projected to grow to USD 1,187.37 million by 2021, at a CAGR of more than 5% over the forecast period, according to Technavio's latest report.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170508006046/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global digestive enzyme supplements market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

In this report, Technavio covers the market outlook and growth prospects of the global digestive enzyme supplements market for 2017-2021. Based on the distribution channel, the market is divided into online and retail outlet segments.

Digestive enzyme supplements are consumed to assist digestion when natural digestive enzymes are produced in insufficient quantities in the body. The increasing developments and innovations of sports nutrition products are resulting in expanding product lines. The increasing consumption of these products is creating enhanced demand for enzyme products.

Technavio's research study segments the global digestive enzyme supplements market into the following regions:

Americas

EMEA

APAC

Digestive enzyme supplements market in the Americas

"The Americas is the leading regional segment of the digestive enzyme supplements market, projected to generate both the highest revenue and the maximum incremental growth through 2021says Amber Chourasia, a lead analyst at Technavio for health and wellness research.

The digestive enzyme supplements market in the Americas is led by the US, followed by Canada, Brazil, and Rest of America, owing to the high adoption and penetration of health and wellness products, including digestive enzyme supplements, in these countries.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Digestive enzyme supplements market in EMEA

The digestive enzyme supplement market in EMEA is led by Western Europe, followed by Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The market in EMEA is expected to grow at a steady rate, due to raising awareness, high affordability, and increasing cases of digestive disorders and weight problems.

The growing interest in sports activities in the region will also have a positive impact on the market since this will increase the demand for endurance and injury recovery products that are made of digestive enzymes.

Digestive enzyme supplements market in APAC

"The digestive enzyme supplements market in APAC is projected to be the fastest growing regional segment, with a CAGR of more than 6% through 2021. The rapidly expanding economies of India, China, and Japan are driving the growth of the segmentsays Amber.

APAC is witnessing increased awareness about the need for proactive personal healthcare practices, and that is driving the market for nutritional supplements in the region. The rising per capita income of people and the product innovations in the region also accounts for the high demand.

The top vendors in the global digestive enzyme supplements market highlighted in the report are:

Specialty Enzymes and Biotechnologies

National Enzyme Company

Amano Enzyme

Danone Nutricia

Browse Related Reports:

Global Adult Diaper Market 2017-2021

Global Medium Chain Triglycerides (MCT) Market 2017-2021

Global Lambskin Condom Market 2017-2021

Become a Technavio Insights member and access all three of these reports for a fraction of their original cost. As a Technavio Insights member, you will have immediate access to new reports as they're published in addition to all 6,000+ existing reports covering segments like category spend intelligence lab equipment, and home, kitchen, and large appliances. This subscription nets you thousands in savings, while staying connected to Technavio's constant transforming research library, helping you make informed business decisions more efficiently.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, resellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170508006046/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com