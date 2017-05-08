India Candy Market By Type (Chocolate, Sugar & Gum candy), Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2021 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "India Candy Market By Type (Chocolate, Sugar & Gum candy), Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2021" report to their offering.

Candy market in India is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of over 9% during 2016 - 2021, on account of rising middle class households, coupled with increasing working as well as youth population. The most dominant segment in the country's candy market is sugar candy.

Rapid modernization, continuously rising innovative and premium product launches, growing e-commerce market coupled with expanding organized retail channels and synchronized distribution networks are projected to drive candy market in India in the coming years.

Major cities in India, such as Delhi/NCR, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Chennai, and Kolkata are among the leading demand generators of candies in the country. With increasing economic development in the country, lifestyle and preference of consumers is also significantly changing in Tier I and Tier II cities, which is driving candy consumption across these cities. Moreover, demand for sugar-free and low calorie candy products is also growing on account of increasing health awareness among consumers across the country.

The sugar candy segment is expected to maintain its dominance due to continuing launch of innovative products as well as aggressive branding initiatives undertaken by leading market players. Preference for premium chocolate candies as gifts on festivals and functions is also growing considerably across the country due to increasing marketing initiatives to position chocolate candies as a product of indulgence rather than impulse product. In 2015, organized sector accounted for a majority share in India candy market; and the segment's dominance is expected to further increase during 2016-2021.



India Candy Market report 2011-2021', discusses the following aspects of candy market in India:



- India Candy Market Size, Share & Forecast

- Segmental Analysis - By Type (Sugar Candy, Chocolate Candy and Gum Candy), By Organized Vs Unorganized

- Policy & Regulatory Landscape

- Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities

- Competitive Landscape & Strategic Recommendations



Companies Mentioned



- DS Group Private Limited

- Hershey India Private Limited

- ITC Limited

- Lotte India Corporation Limited

- Mars International India Private Limited

- Mondelez India Foods Private Limited

- Nestle India Limited

- Parle Products Private Limited

- Perfetti Van Melle India Private Limited

- Ravalgaon Sugar Farm Limited



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/rsll4t/india_candy





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716