Scooter's Coffee: National Coffee Franchise Opens First Location in The Colony; New Store to Celebrate with Half Off Drinks this Friday

THE COLONY, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 8, 2017 / Scooter's Coffee, the Midwest-based coffee franchise that has experienced tremendous growth over the past year, will increase its Texas presence with the company's latest Grand Opening at 4740 S Colony Blvd., on Friday, May 12. To celebrate the opening, the new location will offer half off drinks all day.

"The Colony is the perfect location to continue the development of Scooter's Coffee in the south," said Rob Streett, President and Chief Operating Officer of Scooter's Coffee. "We continue to receive incredible support as our brand continues to grow in the state of Texas."

On Grand Opening Day, customers can also expect to receive a fun morning and afternoon giveaway. Beginning at 10 a.m., the first 50 customers will receive a free mug with purchase. Later in the afternoon, starting at 4 p.m., the first 50 customers will receive a free t-shirt with purchase.

In celebration of this new store opening, the location will be treating customers to a Week of Specials, following the festive Grand Opening event on May 12. The week of specials is as follows:

Monday, May 15 - $2 Any Size Caramelicious

Tuesday, May 16 - $2 Any Size Candy Bar Drinks

Wednesday, May 17 - $2 Any Size Mocha or White Mocha Drinks

Thursday, May 18 - $2 Any Size Coffee or Tea

Friday, May 19 - $5 Gift Card with $5 Purchase Starting at 10 a.m. (while supplies last)

In addition, following the week of specials, customers will receive a free shot with any drink from May 22 through May 28.

Franchise Owners, Mike and Cris Taylor, opened this location. "My wife, Cris, and I have been Scooter's fans since the beginning. We loved the convenience and quality drinks we always received," said Mike. "When a franchise opportunity for the North Dallas area became available, it was a perfect match. We are excited about providing the Scooter's experience to a booming population base. The Colony area has a Midwest feel to it, and we hope our customers feel at home at Scooter's!"

Scooter's Coffee is quickly approaching 200 locations in 14 states. It opened 33 new locations in 2016 and plans similar expansion in 2017. The company is in the midst of a robust grand opening pipeline. It recently opened its first location in Phoenix, Arizona, added a second location to the Atlanta, Georgia metro area, and also opened its sixth of many locations in the Dallas Metro. Other expanding markets include Colorado, Utah, Oklahoma, and Texas.

Scooter's Coffee, which is based in Omaha, Nebraska, handcrafts its pastries and roasts its own shade-grown coffee, sourced through the Arbor Day Foundation. The company added depth to its profile last year with a new line of organic hot and iced teas, single-origin coffee and Cold Brew n' Cream. In addition to its nearly 100% gluten-free beverage menu, Scooter's Coffee also added gluten-free brownies to its product lineup. The company has kicked off 2017 with many innovations, including a new rewards mobile app and the Toffee Nut Caramelicious®, the first in a growing category of products featuring Scooter's signature drink, the Caramelicious®.

About Scooter's Coffee

Founded in 1998 by Don and Linda Eckles in Bellevue, Nebraska, Scooter's Coffee roasts only the finest coffee beans in the world at its headquarters in Omaha, Nebraska. In nearly two decades of business, Scooter's Coffee's success is simple: stay committed to the original business principles and company core values. The Scooter's Coffee brand promise, often recited to franchisees, customers and employees is: "Amazing People, Amazing Drinks...Amazingly Fast!"™ It represents the company's business origins from 1998 and reflects a steady commitment to providing an unforgettable experience to loyal and new customers.

For more information, visit: scooterscoffee.com, facebook.com/scooterscoffee, or ownascooters.com.

SOURCE: Scooter's Coffee