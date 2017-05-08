SCOTTSDALE, AZ -- (Marketwired) -- 05/08/17 -- NKK Switches, a world leading designer and manufacturer of electromechanical switches, and Quad State Sales & Marketing, a technical sales and marketing organization, today announced a new strategic partnership to provide enhanced technical sales support to the South Region of the U.S. and Mexico.

Quad State Sales & Marketing provides representation for internationally recognized electronics and electromechanical component manufacturers, specializing in the "design-in" process of components for market segments within the semiconductor and OEM categories. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Quad State Sales & Marketing provides technical sales support to Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Arkansas and Mexico.

"NKK values the professionalism and knowledge within the Quad State Sales & Marketing organization," stated Laurence Sweeney, vice president of sales & marketing, NKK Switches. "Our new partnership will further NKK's customer first philosophy while providing top-notch technical sales support to our customers in the South."

"Quad State Sales & Marketing is pleased to announce this engagement with NKK as a collaborative partner," stated Rob McGarr, president, Quad State Sales & Marketing. "We will be responsible for enhancing the design-in footprint in our territory while providing significant benefit to both parties, utilizing the experience of Quad State Sales & Marketing and the technology of NKK Switches."

About NKK Switches

NKK Switches (NKK) is the world's leading designer and manufacturer of innovative electromechanical switches. By designing, producing and selling the industry's most extensive selection of electromechanical switches, NKK sets the standard for quality, stability and reliability in switch solutions. NKK provides a full suite of customizable solutions that includes design, programming and value-added support by combining flexibility, expertise and a commitment to our partners' success. For more information, visit www.nkkswitches.com.

About Quad State Sales & Marketing

Quad State Sales & Marketing is an established manufacturer's representative structured to deliver growth and stability to its technology partners through its in-depth knowledge of the customer base and their associated needs, as well as maintaining high level relationships needed to convert opportunities into business. Over the last 3 decades it has played a part in the development of several electronic component companies growth, from startup to global recognition status, having had total sales in excess of $4 billion. The company is focused on discovering the multi-faceted technical solutions that are needed by its customers while ensuring that it communicates the evolving requirements to its suppliers, to ensure mutual success. For more information please see www.qssm.com

