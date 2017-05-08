Technavio has announced the top six leading vendors in their recentglobal hedge trimmer marketreport until 2021. This research report also lists eight other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

The research study by Technavio on the global hedge trimmer market for 2017-2021 provides a detailed industry analysis based on the product (cordless and corded), fuel type (gas and electric), end-users (commercial and residential), distribution channel (offline, online, dealer, and retail stores), and geography (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC).

"The global hedge trimmer market is projected to grow to USD 1.4 billion by 2021, at a CAGR of more than 5% over the forecast period. The increasing interest in gardening and staycation as hobbies is one of the key drivers of the market," says Sharan Raj, a lead analyst at Technavio for retail goods and services research.

Competitive vendor landscape

The global hedge trimmer market includes well-diversified global and regional competitors. Players in the market with better technical and financial resources can manufacture products that may render their rivals' products non-competitive even before they are launched, or their costs are recovered. Therefore, each player needs to focus on developing new technologies and stay abreast of emerging technologies that have a bearing on its product lines. In addition, the introduction of energy-efficient brush cutter technologies in developing countries will spur market growth.

Top six vendors in the global hedge trimmer market

American Honda Motor

American Honda Motor provides cars, sport utility vehicles, trucks, automobile parts and accessories, generators, engines, lawn mowers, hedge trimmers, motorcycles, tillers, multi-purpose utility vehicles, outboard motors, pumps, scooters, and snow blowers through authorized Honda dealers.

ECHO

ECHO manufactures chain saws, straight shaft grass trimmers, brush cutters, backpack and hand-held blowers, and hedge trimmers. It is one of the market leaders in the development and manufacture of such hand-held outdoor power equipment for both the commercial and residential users.

Husqvarna

Husqvarna offers outdoor power products, watering products, cutting equipment, and diamond tools. Its primary product offerings include robotic lawn mowers, garden tractors, chainsaws, and trimmers. The company offers a wide range of everyday lawn care products under its Husqvarna, Zenoah, and Jonsered brands.

Robert Bosch

Robert Bosch provides technology and services worldwide. In September 2014, Robert Bosch acquired Siemens' stake in BSH. The company designs products that are energy-efficient, help conserve resources, and save costs, benefitting both its customers and the environment. The technologies used by its business units throughout the life cycle of its products are becoming increasingly eco-friendly.

STIHL

STIHL Group is a leading developer, manufacturer, and marketer of power tools and chainsaws that are used for forestry and landscape maintenance and in the construction industry. The company offers a variety of gardening and agriculture products, including petrol chainsaws and brush cutters.

The Toro Company

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional turf maintenance equipment and services, turf irrigation systems, landscaping equipment and lighting fixtures, agricultural micro-irrigation systems, rental and specialty construction equipment, and residential yard and snow thrower products.

