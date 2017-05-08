EDMONTON, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/08/17 -- EPCOR Utilities Inc. (EPCOR) is pleased to announce the appointments of Richard H. Cruickshank, Q.C., and Janice G. Rennie, F.C.A., F.ICD. to its Board of Directors.

"The Board welcomes two exceptional individuals who are accomplished business and community leaders in their own right, and who bring considerable insight, depth and experience that will certainly benefit EPCOR." said EPCOR Board Chair Hugh J. Bolton. "We look forward to their contributions today and into the future."

Mr. Cruickshank was a founding partner and for 25 years, managing partner of the law firm Cruickshank Karvellas prior to its merger with Fraser Milner (now Denton's) in 2000. He was appointed to Alberta Queen's Counsel in 1996. Mr. Cruickshank has served on the Board of Directors of Capital Power Corporation and is former Chair of the University Hospital Foundation in Edmonton.

Ms. Rennie is an experienced executive and corporate director. She has held executive leadership positions with large organizations over the years, including EPCOR and Princeton Developments Ltd. Ms. Rennie currently serves on several corporate boards, among those being WestJet Airlines Ltd., West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd., Methanex Corp., Major Drilling Group International Inc., and Greystone Capital Management.

About EPCOR Utilities Inc.

EPCOR's wholly owned subsidiaries build, own and operate electrical transmission and distribution networks, water and wastewater treatment facilities and infrastructure in Canada and the United States. The Company's subsidiaries also provide electricity, natural gas and water products and services to residential and commercial customers. EPCOR, headquartered in Edmonton, is an Alberta Top 70 employer. EPCOR's website address is www.epcor.com.

